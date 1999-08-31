Advances in Sonochemistry, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface (T.J. Mason).
An introduction to sonoluminescence (T. Lepoint, F. Lepoint-Mullie).
OH radical formation and dosimetry in the sonolysis of aqueous solutions (C. von Sonntag et al.).
Can sonication modify the regio- and stereoselectivities of organic reactions? (J.-L. Luche, P. Cintas).
The use of ultrasound in microbiology (S.S. Phull, T.J. Mason).
Ultrasonically assisted extraction of bioactivee principles from plants and their constituents (M. Vinatoru et al.).
Power ultrasound in leather technology (J.P. Russell, M. Smith).
Description
This is the fifth volume of Advances in Sonochemistry the first having been published in 1990. The definition of sonochemistry has developed to include not only the ways in which ultrsound has been harnessed to effect chemistry but also its uses in material processing. Subjects included range from chemical dosimetry to ultrasound in microbiology to ultrasound in the extraction of plant materials and in leather technology.
Readership
For scientists in the broad field of sonochemistry.
- 310
- English
- © JAI Press 1999
- 31st August 1999
- JAI Press
- 9780080560779
- 9780762303311
About the Editors
T.J. Mason Editor
School of Chemistry, Coventry University, Coventry, UK