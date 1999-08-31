Advances in Sonochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762303311, 9780080560779

Advances in Sonochemistry, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: T.J. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780080560779
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762303311
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 31st August 1999
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.00
79.05
15300.00
13005.00
190.91
162.27
134.00
113.90
101.00
85.85
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
131.00
111.35
99.95
84.96
15300.00
13005.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface (T.J. Mason).

An introduction to sonoluminescence (T. Lepoint, F. Lepoint-Mullie).

OH radical formation and dosimetry in the sonolysis of aqueous solutions (C. von Sonntag et al.).

Can sonication modify the regio- and stereoselectivities of organic reactions? (J.-L. Luche, P. Cintas).

The use of ultrasound in microbiology (S.S. Phull, T.J. Mason).

Ultrasonically assisted extraction of bioactivee principles from plants and their constituents (M. Vinatoru et al.).

Power ultrasound in leather technology (J.P. Russell, M. Smith).

Description

This is the fifth volume of Advances in Sonochemistry the first having been published in 1990. The definition of sonochemistry has developed to include not only the ways in which ultrsound has been harnessed to effect chemistry but also its uses in material processing. Subjects included range from chemical dosimetry to ultrasound in microbiology to ultrasound in the extraction of plant materials and in leather technology.

Readership

For scientists in the broad field of sonochemistry.

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080560779
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762303311

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

T.J. Mason Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemistry, Coventry University, Coventry, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.