Advances in Sonochemistry, Volume 5

Preface (T.J. Mason).

An introduction to sonoluminescence (T. Lepoint, F. Lepoint-Mullie).

OH radical formation and dosimetry in the sonolysis of aqueous solutions (C. von Sonntag et al.).

Can sonication modify the regio- and stereoselectivities of organic reactions? (J.-L. Luche, P. Cintas).

The use of ultrasound in microbiology (S.S. Phull, T.J. Mason).

Ultrasonically assisted extraction of bioactivee principles from plants and their constituents (M. Vinatoru et al.).

Power ultrasound in leather technology (J.P. Russell, M. Smith).