Advances in Solar Energy Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080343150, 9781483294070

Advances in Solar Energy Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Biennial Congress of the International Solar Energy Society, Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany, 13-18 September 1987

Editors: W. H. Bloss F. Pfisterer
eBook ISBN: 9781483294070
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st August 1988
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
395.00
335.75
650.00
552.50
490.00
416.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Volume 1: Field 1: Photovoltaic energy: Workshop: Photovoltaic converters (Crystalline solar cells). Thin film solar cells. Field 2: Solar Thermal Energy Conversion. Energy conservation in buildings. Test procedures and standards for collectors and systems. Solar active cooling systems. Volume 2: Air heating collectors and systems; thermosiphon systems. Central solar heating plants; long term thermal storage systems. Solar drying. Field 3: Wind energy; Workshop: Research and development, system engineering. Research and technology. Design concepts and operational experiences. Field 4: Heat pumps: Workshop: Small standard heat pumps for domestic applications. Heat pump systems with solar assistance/seasonal storage. Air and water source heat pump system. Volume 3: Field 5: Biomass technology: Workshop: Production of energy carriers. Biological processes. Thermal processes. Field 6: Use of solar energy in developing countries: Workshop: Pumping. Promotion of solar energy, education, management and energy planning. Solar energy resources assessment. Field 7: Solar chemical conversions: Workshop: Thermochemical conversions. Electrochemical processes; photochemical processes. Volume 4: Field 8: Passive solar energy/solar architecture: Workshop: Passive solar architecture and thermal comfort. Passive cooling and related topics. Field 9: Meteorological aspects of solar energy: Meteorological aspects of solar energy I. Meteorological aspects of solar energy II. Field 10: General aspects; market, economics; miscellaneous topics. Farrington Daniels award lecture. Author index.

Description

Published in association with the International Solar Energy Society, this four-volume set focusses on the latest research and development initiatives of experts involved in one of the fundamental issues facing society today: the global energy problem.

Readership

For energy technologists, materials scientists, environmentalists and architects.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483294070

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W. H. Bloss Editor

F. Pfisterer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physical Electronics, University of Stuttgart, FRG

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.