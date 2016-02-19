Advances in Soil Organic Matter Research
1st Edition
The Impact on Agriculture and the Environment
Editors: W S Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781845692742
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738133
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 410
Description
The papers in this volume provide a balanced account of developments in soil organic matter research. It focuses on composition and structure, water quality, organic matter turnover, humus quality and fertility, and is essential reading for all those concerned with the environmental aspects of soil conservation and improvement.
Readership
All those concerned with the environmental aspects of soil conservation and improvement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692742
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855738133
About the Editor
W S Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Essex, UK
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.