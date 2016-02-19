Advances in Soil Organic Matter Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738133, 9781845692742

Advances in Soil Organic Matter Research

1st Edition

The Impact on Agriculture and the Environment

Editors: W S Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781845692742
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738133
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 410
The papers in this volume provide a balanced account of developments in soil organic matter research. It focuses on composition and structure, water quality, organic matter turnover, humus quality and fertility, and is essential reading for all those concerned with the environmental aspects of soil conservation and improvement.

All those concerned with the environmental aspects of soil conservation and improvement

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845692742
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855738133

W S Wilson

University of Essex, UK

