Advances in Software Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120371051, 9781483294322

Advances in Software Science and Technology, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: Tsutomu Kamimura
eBook ISBN: 9781483294322
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 1994
Page Count: 255
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I. Nakata, Generation of Pattern-Matching Algorithms by Extended Regular Expressions. K. Kaneko and M. Takeichi, Derivation of a Knuth-Morris-Pratt Algorithm by Fully Lazy Partial Computation. Y. Tomioka, Computability of Modularization of Constraints. K. Akama, Declarative Semantics of Logic Programs on Parameterized Representation Systems. T. Watanabe, TAMPOPO: An Evolutionary Learning Machine Based on the Principle of Realtime Minimum Skyline Detection. F. Motoyoshi and T. Sato, Implementation of Augmented Logic Language (ALL). H. Sawamura, The Determinancy of a Prolog Predicate Call. K. Kato, A. Ohori, T. Murakami, and T. Masuda, Distributed C Language Based on a Higher-OrderRPC Technique. T. Aratani, N. Kamibayashi, M. Yokoyama, and M. Inagaki, Adding a Multilingual Feature to Smalltalk-80. T. Yasumoto and T. Yuasa, Japanese Character Set Handling in Kyoto Common Lisp. T. Endo, H. Ohki, and K. Takaoka, Drill Text Understanding with Integrated Natural Language and Picture Processing. N. Fujinami and Y. Yokote, Naming of Objects in Large-Scale Distributed Systems. T. Imanaka, N. Fujimoto, K. Uehara, and J. Toyoda, WINCS: A Programming SupportingSystem for Developing Window Control Programs. J. Rekimoto, CSCW Platform System Teidan and Its Concurrency Control Algorithm.

Description

This serial is a translation of the original works within the Japan Society of Software Science and Technology. A key source of information for computer scientists in the U.S., the serial explores the major areas of research in software and technology in Japan. These volumes are intended to promote worldwide exchange of ideas among professionals.This volume includes original research contributions in such areas as Augmented Language Logic (ALL), distributed C language, Smalltalk 80, and TAMPOPO-an evolutionary learning machine based on the principles of Realtime Minimum Skyline Detection.

Readership

Researchers and students in computer science.

Details

No. of pages:
255
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483294322

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Tsutomu Kamimura Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.