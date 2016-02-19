Advances in Software Science and Technology, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the advancement of the science and technology of computer software. This book discusses the various applications for computer systems.

Organized into two parts encompassing 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the development of a system of writing tools called SUIKOU that analyzes a machine-readable Japanese document textually. This text then presents the conditioned attribute grammars (CAGs) and a system for evaluating them that can be applied to natural-language processing. Other chapters consider an object-oriented implementation of TCP/IP network protocols, which are based on a connection-oriented implementation model. This book discusses as well the grammar and semantics of RACCO and explains its formal semantics and implementation. The final chapter deals with the rules for submission of English papers that will be published, which includes papers that are reports of academic research by members of the Society.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and research workers.