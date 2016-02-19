Advances in Software Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120371037, 9781483215716

Advances in Software Science and Technology

1st Edition

Editors: Hiroyasu Kakuda Yasushi Kuno Yoshio Ohno
eBook ISBN: 9781483215716
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th December 1991
Page Count: 198
Table of Contents


Editor’s Message

Contents of Previous Volumes

Research Contributions

Prototyping a System of Writing Tools for Japanese Documents

Attribute Grammar Evaluation System for Natural-Language Processing

An Object-Oriented Implementation of TCP/IP Network Protocols

RACCO: A Modal-Logic Programming Language for Writing Models of Real-Time Process-Control Systems

Formalizing Computer Program Traces

Regular Expressions with Semantic Rules and Their Application to Data Structure Directed Programs

Misty: An Object-Oriented Programming Language with Multiple Inheritance and Strict Type Checking

The Semantics of an Object-Oriented Concurrent Programming Language: Process Algebraic Approach

Floating-Point Numbers and Real Numbers II

Constraint Dependency Grammar and Its Weak Generative Capacity

Society News

Rules for Submission of English Papers and English Paper Style Guidelines

Author’s Guide

Japan Society for Software Science and Technology Membership Application Form

Description

Advances in Software Science and Technology, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the advancement of the science and technology of computer software. This book discusses the various applications for computer systems.

Organized into two parts encompassing 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the development of a system of writing tools called SUIKOU that analyzes a machine-readable Japanese document textually. This text then presents the conditioned attribute grammars (CAGs) and a system for evaluating them that can be applied to natural-language processing. Other chapters consider an object-oriented implementation of TCP/IP network protocols, which are based on a connection-oriented implementation model. This book discusses as well the grammar and semantics of RACCO and explains its formal semantics and implementation. The final chapter deals with the rules for submission of English papers that will be published, which includes papers that are reports of academic research by members of the Society.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists and research workers.

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215716

About the Editors

Hiroyasu Kakuda Editor

Yasushi Kuno Editor

Yoshio Ohno Editor

