Advances in Software Science and Technology
1st Edition
Prototyping a System of Writing Tools for Japanese Documents
Attribute Grammar Evaluation System for Natural-Language Processing
An Object-Oriented Implementation of TCP/IP Network Protocols
RACCO: A Modal-Logic Programming Language for Writing Models of Real-Time Process-Control Systems
Formalizing Computer Program Traces
Regular Expressions with Semantic Rules and Their Application to Data Structure Directed Programs
Misty: An Object-Oriented Programming Language with Multiple Inheritance and Strict Type Checking
The Semantics of an Object-Oriented Concurrent Programming Language: Process Algebraic Approach
Floating-Point Numbers and Real Numbers II
Constraint Dependency Grammar and Its Weak Generative Capacity
Description
Advances in Software Science and Technology, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the advancement of the science and technology of computer software. This book discusses the various applications for computer systems.
Organized into two parts encompassing 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the development of a system of writing tools called SUIKOU that analyzes a machine-readable Japanese document textually. This text then presents the conditioned attribute grammars (CAGs) and a system for evaluating them that can be applied to natural-language processing. Other chapters consider an object-oriented implementation of TCP/IP network protocols, which are based on a connection-oriented implementation model. This book discusses as well the grammar and semantics of RACCO and explains its formal semantics and implementation. The final chapter deals with the rules for submission of English papers that will be published, which includes papers that are reports of academic research by members of the Society.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists and research workers.
