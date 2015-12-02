Advances in Smart Medical Textiles
1st Edition
Treatments and Health Monitoring
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- Part One. Materials for smart medical textiles
- 1. Shape memory polymers in medical textiles
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Types and properties of shape memory materials
- 1.3. Shape memory coating and finishing techniques for smart textiles
- 1.4. Applications of shape memory materials in medical textiles
- 1.5. Future trends
- Sources of further information and advice
- 2. Smart dyes for medical textiles
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Chromism
- 2.3. Photochromism
- 2.4. Thermochromism
- 2.5. Conclusion
- 3. Nanofibres for medical textiles
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Types and properties of nanofibres
- 3.3. Applications of nanotechnology in medical textiles
- 3.4. Future trends
- 3.5. Conclusion
- Part Two. Smart textiles for medical treatments
- 4. Active textile dressings for wound healing
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Principles of wound healing
- 4.3. Types of textile used in wound healing
- 4.4. Applications of smart materials in wound care
- 4.5. Future trends
- 4.6. Conclusion
- 5. Smart textiles for infection control management
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Infection control
- 5.3. Conclusions
- 6. Drug-releasing textiles
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Principles of drug release
- 6.3. Classification of drug-release textiles
- 6.4. Fabrication of drug-release systems
- 6.5. Characterisation of drug-release textiles
- 6.6. Applications of drug-releasing textiles
- 6.7. Future trends
- 6.8. Conclusions
- 7. Designing ultra-personalised embodied smart textile services for well-being
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Designing embodied smart textile services
- 7.3. Exploring embodiment in smart textile services for well-being
- 7.4. Case studies
- 7.5. Conclusions
- 8. Light-emitting fabrics for photodynamic therapy
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Materials and methods
- 8.3. Results and discussion
- 8.4. Conclusions
- Part Three. Textile-based sensors for health monitoring
- 9. Textiles with integrated sleep-monitoring sensors
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. The need for textiles with integrated sleep-monitoring sensors
- 9.3. Principles of textile-based sensors for sleep-monitoring
- 9.4. Applications of textile-based sensors for sleep-monitoring
- 9.5. Conclusions
- 10. Medical applications of smart textiles
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Monitoring of body parameters
- 10.3. Challenges in medical smart textiles
- 10.4. Trends and applications of medical smart textiles
- 10.5. Conclusions
- 11. Textile-integrated electronics for ambulatory pregnancy monitoring
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Trends and innovation in pregnancy monitoring
- 11.3. Design space
- 11.4. Towards the ideal pregnancy monitoring system
- 11.5. User research
- 11.6. Case study of a wearable pregnancy monitoring system
- 11.7. Future trends
- Index
Description
Advances in Smart Medical Textiles: Treatments and Health Monitoring provides comprehensive coverage on smart textiles, the emerging and important materials that are finding applications in the fields of medicine and healthcare.
The book explores the range of smart textiles available for use in medicine and the transfer of these innovative technologies into medical applications. Early chapters survey various smart fibers, fabrics, and finishes, while subsequent sections focus on the role of smart textiles in treating patients, from wound care to rehabilitation, and the use of textile-based sensors and wearable electronics for monitoring patient health.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of the materials used in smart medical textiles
- Analyzes the application of these textiles in medical treatments and sensors for health monitoring
- Covers the range of international research in the field and keeps focus on the needs of the textile industry
Readership
R&D managers in the textile industry, professionals within the medical sector, and postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 2nd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423799
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424000
About the Editors
Lieva Langenhove Editor
Lieva began her career by training as a Civil Engineer in the textile industries. She later completed her PhD in Applied Sciences at Ghent University and has since gone on to become a senior professor. Lieva has won numerous awards, most notably the Doctor Honoris Causa "for outstanding contributions to textile research and development for her support in" Aurel Vlaicu "University Scientific activities" (March 29, 2005, Aurel Vlaicu University Arad, Romania). She is involved in the evaluation of many key research projects and assists in policymaking groups relating to the field of intelligent textiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Textiles, Ghent University, Belgium