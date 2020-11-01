Advances in Smart Grid Power System
1st Edition
Network, Control and Security
Description
Advances in Smart Grids: PV Integration, Network, Control and Security is for advanced readers looking to improve their knowledge in the fields of smart grid power engineering, sustainable energy, smart grid network communication, power quality and intelligent control techniques in smart grid applications and cyber security.
Discussing real world problems, their solutions and best practices in related fields, this reference includes executable plans for smart grid systems, their network communication, protecting information and response plans for the cyber incidents. Moreover, it will enable researchers and energy professionals to understand the future of energy delivery systems and its security.
Ranging from fundamental theory and mathematical formulations, to practical implementations and experimental testing procedures, readers will gain invaluable insights in enhancing their knowledge in the field of power systems and their quality and reliability, the impact and technical analysis on cyber security in an insightful manner.
Key Features
- Includes supporting illustrations and tables along with valuable end of chapter reference sets
- Provides a working guideline in the design and analysis of smart grid and its applications
- Features experimental testing procedures in smart grid power system, communication networks, reliability and cybersecurity
Readership
Researchers in Smart grid power system, Renewable Energy, sustainable engineering, network communication, cyber security and artificial intelligence. R&D organizations and industry professionals engaged in research in the field of Renewable and Sustainable Energy
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Smart Grid
2. Smart Grid power system
3. Approaches to Smart Grid Network Communication and Security
4. Internet of Things for Smart Grid Applications
5. Environmental and techno-economic aspects of PV generation
6. Deregulation of power sector Renewable energy sources
7. Power Quality Issues, Modelling and Control techniques
8. Cyber Intelligence and Information Sharing
9. Intelligent optimization methods of micro energy grids
10. Security Models for SCADA, ICS, and Smart Grid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128243374
About the Editors
Anuradha Tomar
Dr. Tomar is ccurrently working as Postdoc researcher in EES Group, Eindhoven University. She is associated with European Commission’s Horizon 2020, UNITED GRID project as a team member. She is also associated as an Associate Professor with the Electrical Engineering Department at JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida, India. She has completed her PhD in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in the year 2019. She has authored or co-authored 69 research/review papers in various reputed International, National Journals, and Conferences. Her research interests include photovoltaic systems, microgrids, energy conservation, and automation. She has also filled seven Indian patents on her name. Dr. Tomar is a Senior member of IEEE, ISTE, IETE, IEI, and IAENG.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoc Researcher, EES Group, Eindhoven University; Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida, India
Ritu Kandari
Dr. Kandari received the B.Tech Degree in Electrical and Electronics from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, India in 2010 and M.Tech. Degree from Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research in 2012. She joined HMR Institute of Technology and Management, Delhi as an assistant professor in 2012. She is currently pursuing the PhD. Degree in renewable energy with Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, IGDTUW, Delhi. Her research interest includes control and operation of microgrids. She is a member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, HMR Institute of Technology and Management, Delhi, India
