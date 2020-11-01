COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Smart Grid Power System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128243374

Advances in Smart Grid Power System

1st Edition

Network, Control and Security

Editors: Anuradha Tomar Ritu Kandari
Paperback ISBN: 9780128243374
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 430
Description

Advances in Smart Grids: PV Integration, Network, Control and Security is for advanced readers looking to improve their knowledge in the fields of smart grid power engineering, sustainable energy, smart grid network communication, power quality and intelligent control techniques in smart grid applications and cyber security.

Discussing real world problems, their solutions and best practices in related fields, this reference includes executable plans for smart grid systems, their network communication, protecting information and response plans for the cyber incidents. Moreover, it will enable researchers and energy professionals to understand the future of energy delivery systems and its security.

Ranging from fundamental theory and mathematical formulations, to practical implementations and experimental testing procedures, readers will gain invaluable insights in enhancing their knowledge in the field of power systems and their quality and reliability, the impact and technical analysis on cyber security in an insightful manner.

Key Features

  • Includes supporting illustrations and tables along with valuable end of chapter reference sets
  • Provides a working guideline in the design and analysis of smart grid and its applications
  • Features experimental testing procedures in smart grid power system, communication networks, reliability and cybersecurity

Readership

Researchers in Smart grid power system, Renewable Energy, sustainable engineering, network communication, cyber security and artificial intelligence. R&D organizations and industry professionals engaged in research in the field of Renewable and Sustainable Energy

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Smart Grid
    2. Smart Grid power system
    3. Approaches to Smart Grid Network Communication and Security
    4. Internet of Things for Smart Grid Applications
    5. Environmental and techno-economic aspects of PV generation
    6. Deregulation of power sector Renewable energy sources
    7. Power Quality Issues, Modelling and Control techniques
    8. Cyber Intelligence and Information Sharing
    9. Intelligent optimization methods of micro energy grids
    10. Security Models for SCADA, ICS, and Smart Grid

Details

No. of pages:
430
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128243374

About the Editors

Anuradha Tomar

Dr. Tomar is ccurrently working as Postdoc researcher in EES Group, Eindhoven University. She is associated with European Commission’s Horizon 2020, UNITED GRID project as a team member. She is also associated as an Associate Professor with the Electrical Engineering Department at JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida, India. She has completed her PhD in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in the year 2019. She has authored or co-authored 69 research/review papers in various reputed International, National Journals, and Conferences. Her research interests include photovoltaic systems, microgrids, energy conservation, and automation. She has also filled seven Indian patents on her name. Dr. Tomar is a Senior member of IEEE, ISTE, IETE, IEI, and IAENG.

Affiliations and Expertise

Postdoc Researcher, EES Group, Eindhoven University; Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering Department, JSS Academy of Technical Education, Noida, India

Ritu Kandari

Dr. Kandari received the B.Tech Degree in Electrical and Electronics from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, India in 2010 and M.Tech. Degree from Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research in 2012. She joined HMR Institute of Technology and Management, Delhi as an assistant professor in 2012. She is currently pursuing the PhD. Degree in renewable energy with Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, IGDTUW, Delhi. Her research interest includes control and operation of microgrids. She is a member of IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, HMR Institute of Technology and Management, Delhi, India

