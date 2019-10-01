Advances In Smart Coatings And Thin Films For Future Industrial and Biomedical Engineering Applications
1st Edition
Description
Advances In Smart Coatings And Thin Films For Future Industrial and Biomedical Engineering Applications highlights the most common methods and techniques used for synthesizing and applying smart coatings for materials protection in transportation metals and alloys. It covers the testing, characterization and performance evaluation of smart coatings in the transportation industry, providing an in-depth discussion on the challenges and limitations of scaling-up and the spreading use of these types of coatings in the industry. The book concludes with the current prospects and future trends of smart coatings in transportation industry, and includes applicable case studies.
Key Features
- Discusses the most recent advances and innovation in smart coatings and thin films in the transportation industries
- Highlights the synthesis methods, processing, testing and characterization of coatings and films
- Reviews the current prospects and future trends within the industry
Readership
Materials scientists, researchers, engineers, chemists, managers working in the automotive and aerospace industries; university professors, scientists, and students working in advanced materials and coatings, manufacturers of medical devices in addition to professors, scientists and students in medical fields
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
1. Fundamentals of smart coatings and thin films: synthesis, deposition methods and industrial applications
Part 2: Smart Multifunctional Coatings for Corrosion Protection
2. Recent Development in Smart Coatings for Steel Alloys and Their Impact in Steel Industry and Applications
3. Multifunctional and smart organic-inorganic hybrid sol-gel coatings for corrosion protection application
4. Self-healing Corrosion Protective Coatings in Transportation Industries
5. Multi-functional coatings based on smart nano-containers
6. Nano porous aluminum oxide film: Applications and Advances
7. Intelligent anticorrosion saline enabled self-healing coatings
8. Smart Coatings for Magnesium Alloys
9. Smart Coatings on Magnesium Alloys in Transportation Industries
10. Smart hybrid coatings for corrosion protection applications
11. A new generation carbon particles embedded DLC coatings
Part 3: Smart Coatings & Thin Films for Biomedical Applications
12. Shape Memory Coatings and Thin Films for Industrial and Medical Applications
13. Recent Trends In Smart Polymeric Coatings In Biomedicine And Drug Delivering Applications
14. Towards Smart and Durable Nano-ceramic & Nano-bio-ceramic Coatings and their Medical and Industrial Applications
Part 4: Bioinspired and Bio-based Smart Coatings and Thin Films
15. Bioinspired Coatings and Materials
16. Chitosan as anti-corrosion smart coating for aluminum alloys
Part 5: Smart Self-cleaning Coatings with Controlled Wettability
17. Multifunctional layers with nanocontainers of self-healing, self-cleaning and slow release activity
18. Superhydrophobic and Superamphiphobic Smart Surfaces
19. Smart superhydrophobic anticorrosive coatings
Part 6: Smart Antibacterial Coatings & Thin Films
20. Applications and Challenges of Antibacterial Smart Coatings
21. Cationic Polymers Based Antibacterial Smart Coatings
Part 7: Smart Electrically Conductive Coatings & Thin Films
22. Electrically Conducting Polyaniline Smart Coatings and Thin Films for Industrial Applications
23. Nanomaterials for Flexible Transparent Conductive Films and Optoelectronic Devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498705
About the Editor
Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf
Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA
Nedal Yusuf Abu-Thabit
Dr. Nedal Abu-Thabit holds a Ph.D. in chemistry with specialization in polymer chemistry. Currently, Dr. Nedal is an associate professor in the Chemical & Process Engineering Technology department at Jubail Industrial College. Since 2013, he holds the position of the Program Director for Polymer Engineering Technology major. Dr. Nedal has published more than 20 research articles and reviews in refereed journals, 5 book chapters and 2 patents. His research interests in the areas of polymer synthesis, polymer post-functionalization, synthesis of functional polyelectrolytes for fuel cells applications, water sterilization using nanomaterials, synthesis of electrically conducting polymers for sensing applications, preparation of conductive hydrogels and conductive textiles; and isolation of biopolymers from natural sources. In addition, Dr. Nedal has contributed with many articles in the area of educational polymer chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Course Director of the Polymer Division, Department of Chemical and Process Engineering Technology, Jubail Industrial College, Saudi Arabia