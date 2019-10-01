Advances In Smart Coatings And Thin Films For Future Industrial and Biomedical Engineering Applications

Part 1: Introduction

1. Fundamentals of smart coatings and thin films: synthesis, deposition methods and industrial applications

Part 2: Smart Multifunctional Coatings for Corrosion Protection

2. Recent Development in Smart Coatings for Steel Alloys and Their Impact in Steel Industry and Applications

3. Multifunctional and smart organic-inorganic hybrid sol-gel coatings for corrosion protection application

4. Self-healing Corrosion Protective Coatings in Transportation Industries

5. Multi-functional coatings based on smart nano-containers

6. Nano porous aluminum oxide film: Applications and Advances

7. Intelligent anticorrosion saline enabled self-healing coatings

8. Smart Coatings for Magnesium Alloys

9. Smart Coatings on Magnesium Alloys in Transportation Industries

10. Smart hybrid coatings for corrosion protection applications

11. A new generation carbon particles embedded DLC coatings

Part 3: Smart Coatings & Thin Films for Biomedical Applications

12. Shape Memory Coatings and Thin Films for Industrial and Medical Applications

13. Recent Trends In Smart Polymeric Coatings In Biomedicine And Drug Delivering Applications

14. Towards Smart and Durable Nano-ceramic & Nano-bio-ceramic Coatings and their Medical and Industrial Applications

Part 4: Bioinspired and Bio-based Smart Coatings and Thin Films

15. Bioinspired Coatings and Materials

16. Chitosan as anti-corrosion smart coating for aluminum alloys

Part 5: Smart Self-cleaning Coatings with Controlled Wettability

17. Multifunctional layers with nanocontainers of self-healing, self-cleaning and slow release activity

18. Superhydrophobic and Superamphiphobic Smart Surfaces

19. Smart superhydrophobic anticorrosive coatings

Part 6: Smart Antibacterial Coatings & Thin Films

20. Applications and Challenges of Antibacterial Smart Coatings

21. Cationic Polymers Based Antibacterial Smart Coatings

Part 7: Smart Electrically Conductive Coatings & Thin Films

22. Electrically Conducting Polyaniline Smart Coatings and Thin Films for Industrial Applications

23. Nanomaterials for Flexible Transparent Conductive Films and Optoelectronic Devices