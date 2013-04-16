Advances in Shape Memory Polymers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
Acknowledgements
Preface
Chapter 1: Introduction to shape memory polymers
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Defining shape memory polymers
1.3 Types of shape memory polymers
1.4 A typical shape memory polymer: shape memory polyurethanes (SMPUs)
1.5 Conclusions
Chapter 2: Tm-type shape memory polymers
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Structure and properties of Tm-type shape memory polymers
2.3 Shape memory properties of Tm-type shape memory polymers
2.4 Thermo-mechanical conditions affecting Tm-type shape memory properties
Chapter 3: Tg-type shape memory polymers
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Structure and properties of Tg-type shape memory polymers
3.3 Segmented polyurethanes with similar Tg
3.4 Thermo-mechanical conditions on Tg-type shape memory polymers
3.5 Conclusions
Chapter 4: High performance type shape memory polymers prepared by modified two-step polymerization
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 High performance shape memory polymers
4.2.1 Molecular structures
4.2.2 Thermal properties
4.2.3 Shape memory properties
4.2.4 Deformation stress, long-term shape fixing and shape memory properties
4.2.5 Recovery stress and shape memory properties
4.2.6 Stress relaxation
4.3 High performance isophorone diisocyanate (IDPI) Tm-type shape memory polymers
4.3.1 Molecular structures
4.3.2 Thermal properties
4.3.3 Dynamic mechanical properties
4.3.4 Shape memory properties
4.3.5 Shape memory properties after long time fixing
4.3.6 Recovery stress
4.3.7 Resistance to stress relaxation
4.4 High performance Tg-type shape memory polyurethane (SMPU) prepared by modified two-step polymerization
4.4.1 Thermal properties of Tg-type high performance shape memory polyurethane
4.4.2 Dynamic mechanical properties of Tg-type high performance shape memory polyurethane
4.4.3 Phase separation of Tg-type high performance shape memory polyurethane
4.4.4 Shape memory properties of Tg-type high performance shape memory polyurethane: thermo-mechanical cyclic tensile tests
4.4.5 Shape memory properties of Tg-type high performance shape memory polyurethane: shape fixing
4.4.6 Shape memory properties of Tg-type high performance shape memory polyurethane: shape recovery
4.4.7 Shape memory properties of Tg-type high performance shape memory polyurethane: recovery stress
4.5 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Supramolecular shape memory polymers
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Synthesis of polymers containing pyridine moieties
5.3 Supramolecular polymers containing functional pyridine
5.4 Supramolecular liquid crystalline polymers containing pyridine moieties
5.5 Supramolecular polymers and shape memory polymers
5.6 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Supramolecular shape memory polymers containing pyridine
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Synthesis of shape memory polyurethanes (SMPUs) containing pyridine moieties
6.3 The molecular structure of BINA-based SMPUs (BIN-SMPUs)
6.4 Theoretical calculations of BIN-SMPU properties and performance
6.5 Fourier transform infrared (FT-IR) analysis of BIN-SMPUs
6.6 Thermal properties of BIN-SMPUs
6.7 Wide angle X-ray diffraction (WAXD) studies of BIN-SMPUs
6.8 Dynamic mechanical properties of BIN-SMPUs
6.9 Molecular model and morphology of BIN-SMPUs
6.10 Summary
Chapter 7: Thermally-induced properties of supramolecular shape memory polymers containing pyridine
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Comparison of BINA-based shape memory polyurethane (BIN-SMPU) with other SMPUs
7.3 Influence of different factors on shape memory effects (SMEs) of BIN-SMPUs
7.4 Thermally-induced SME mechanism of BIN-SMPUs
7.5 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Moisture-induced properties of supramolecular shape memory polymers containing pyridine
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Moisture absorption of BIN-SMPUs
8.3 Effect of moisture absorption on the thermal properties of polyurethane
8.4 Effect of moisture absorption on the dynamic mechanical properties of polyurethane
8.5 Moisture-induced and water-influenced shape memory effects (SMEs)
8.6 Effect of immersion time on strain recovery
8.7 Mechanism of the moisture-induced shape memory effect in BIN-SMPUs
8.8 Summary
Chapter 9: Shape memory polymers with novel functions: electro-active, magnetically-active, light-adaptive and phase change materials
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electro-active shape memory polymers
9.3 Magnetically-active shape memory polymers
9.4 Moisture-active shape memory polymers
9.5 Light-adaptive composites from thermally-adaptive shape memory polymers
9.6 Introduction to phase change materials
9.7 Phase change materials for textiles applications
9.8 Solid–liquid phase change materials
9.9 Shape memory polymers with phase change properties
9.10 Fabrication strategies for phase change materials
9.11 Summary
Chapter 10: Shape memory finishing treatments for smart textiles
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Reaction of shape memory polyurethane (SMPU), dimethyloldihydroxylethyleneurea (DMDHEU) and liquid ammonia (LA) as finishing agents with cellulosic materials
10.3 Shape memory finishing treatments for cotton
10.4 Surface morphology of cotton fabrics treated with shape memory polyurethane (SMPU)
10.5 Fabric tensile properties and surface appearance
10.6 Fabric structure
10.7 Effects of shape memory polyurethane (SMPU) on LA/DMDHEU treated cotton
10.8 Internal stresses in cotton fabrics
10.9 The role of shape memory polyurethane as a finishing agent for cotton fabrics
10.10 Summary
Chapter 11: Manufacture of Tg and Tm shape memory polyurethane (SMPU) polymer fibers
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Tm-type shape memory fibers prepared by melt spinning
11.3 Tg-type shape memory fibers prepared by wet spinning
11.4 Summary
Chapter 12: Future developments in shape memory polymers
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Tm-shape memory polyurethane (SMPU) with varying Tm
12.3 Tg-SMPUs with thermally reversible chemical cross-links
12.4 Two-way shape memory fibers
12.5 Gas-sensitive shape memory BINA-HDI copolymers (PUPys)
12.6 Chemically cross-linked PUPys
12.7 Multi-stimuli responsive shape memory fibers
12.8 PUPys polymer blends with other polymers
12.9 Supramolecular liquid crystalline shape memory polymers
12.10 Main-chain pyridine-containing SMPUs
12.11 Applications
Index
Description
Shape memory materials are immensely useful because of their capability to recover their original shapes upon exposure to an external stimulus such as heat, moisture, light or a magnetic field. This book reviews key recent research in shape memory polymers, their properties and applications. Topics include the relationship between morphological structures and shape memory properties; high performance Tg and Tm type shape memory polymers; structures of shape memory polymers with supramolecular switches; and the thermally-active and moisture-active shape memory effect of supermolecular shape memory polymers.
Advances in shape memory polymers is an essential reference for polymer and textile material students, scientists, designers, engineers and manufacturers. It is also an invaluable guide for professionals in the biomedical, electronics and engineering industries.
Key Features
- Reviews key recent research in shape-memory polymers, their properties and applications
- Opening chapters address the relationship between morphological structures and shape memory properties and high performance Tg and Tm type shape memory polymers
- Chapters cover thermally-active and moisture-active shape memory effect of supermolecular shape memory polymers, among other topics
Readership
Polymer and textile material scientists, designers, engineers and manufacturers; Professionals in the biomedical and engineering industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 16th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857098528
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098542
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jinlian Hu Editor
Jinlian Hu is a Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University. A Fellow of the Textile Institute, she was also the recipient of the 2001 Award for Distinguished Achievement from the US Fiber Society. Professor Hu has published over 300 articles and several books on textile materials. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Research Journal of Textiles and Apparel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong