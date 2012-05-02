Advances in Semiconductor Lasers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123910660, 9780123910677

Advances in Semiconductor Lasers, Volume 86

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: James J Coleman A. Catrina Bryce Chennupati Jagadish
eBook ISBN: 9780123910677
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123910660
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd May 2012
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

  1. High-Power Slab-Coupled Optical Waveguide Lasers and Amplifiers

    2. Joseph P. Donnelly, Paul W. Juodawlkis, Robin Huang, Jason J. Plant, Gary M. Smith, Leo J. Missaggia, William Loh, Shawn M. Redmond, Bien Chann, Michael K. Connors, Reuel B. Swint and George W. Turne

  2. High power, high efficiency monolithic edge-emitting GaAs-based lasers

    3. with narrow spectral widths

    P. Crump, O. Brox, F. Bugge, J. Fricke, C. Schultz, M. Spreeemann, B. Sumpf, H. Wenzel and G. Erbert

  3. Advances in Mode Locked Semiconductor Lasers

    4. E.A.Avrutin; E.U. Rafailov

  4. GaN Laser Diodes on Nonpolar and Semipolar Planes

    5. K. M. Kelchner, S. P. DenBaars, J. S. Speck

  5. Mid-infrared semiconductor lasers: a review

    6. Eric Tournié, Alexei. N. Baranov

  6. Coherent Coupling of Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Arrays

    7. Dominic F. Siriani; Kent D. Choquette

  7. Ultrafast Vertical-External-Cavity Surface-Emitting Semiconductor Lasers

    8. Anne C. Tropper, Adrian H. Quarterman and Keith G. Wilcox

  8. Photonic Crystal Lasers

    9. Soon-Hong Kwon, Hong-Gyu Park, Yong-Hee Lee

  9. Metallic and plasmonic Nano-lasers

    10. Martin T. Hill

  10. GaAs-Based Quantum Dot Lasers

    11. Mark T. Crowley, Nader A. Naderi, Hui Su, Frederic Grillot, and Luke F. Lester

  11. InP based quantum dot lasers

    12. Philip Poole

  12. Semiconductor Nanowire Lasers

    C. Z. Ning

Description

Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. Originally widely known as the "Willardson and Beer" Series, it has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. The series publishes timely, highly relevant volumes intended for long-term impact and reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field. The volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in academia, scientific laboratories and modern industry.

Key Features

  • The series publishes timely, highly relevant volumes intended for long-term impact and reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field

Readership

Physicists, solid state scientists, device engineers, semiconductor researchers, materials scientists and industrial practitioners

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123910677
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123910660

About the Serial Volume Editors

James J Coleman Serial Volume Editor

A. Catrina Bryce Serial Volume Editor

Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor

Chennupati Jagadish is an Australian Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, Canberra. He published more than 800 papers (530 journal papers) and edited many books, chaired many conferences and served many professional societies e.g. President of IEEE Nanotechnology Council; Vice-President, IEEE Photonics Society, Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences, Australian Academy of Science. He won many awards, e.g. Peter Baume Award, Boas Medal, IEEE Third Millennium Medal, Distinguished Lecturer Awards from IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Electron Devices Society and IEEE Nanotechnology Council, Electronics and Photonics Division Award from Electrochemical Society, Distinguished Service Awards from IEEE Nanotechnology Council and IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests are in compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has trained more than 45 PhD students and about 50 post-doctoral and research fellows. He holds honorary appointments at UESTC, Chengdu, Tokyo University, Nanjing University and Anna University. He has collaborated and co-authored papers with scientists from 25 countries. He serves as an Editor of 3 book series and 7 journals and a member of editorial boards of 17 journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

