Advances in Semiconductor Lasers, Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- High-Power Slab-Coupled Optical Waveguide Lasers and Amplifiers
- High power, high efficiency monolithic edge-emitting GaAs-based lasers
- Advances in Mode Locked Semiconductor Lasers
- GaN Laser Diodes on Nonpolar and Semipolar Planes
- Mid-infrared semiconductor lasers: a review
- Coherent Coupling of Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Arrays
- Ultrafast Vertical-External-Cavity Surface-Emitting Semiconductor Lasers
- Photonic Crystal Lasers
- Metallic and plasmonic Nano-lasers
- GaAs-Based Quantum Dot Lasers
- InP based quantum dot lasers
- Semiconductor Nanowire Lasers
C. Z. Ning
Joseph P. Donnelly, Paul W. Juodawlkis, Robin Huang, Jason J. Plant, Gary M. Smith, Leo J. Missaggia, William Loh, Shawn M. Redmond, Bien Chann, Michael K. Connors, Reuel B. Swint and George W. Turne
with narrow spectral widths
P. Crump, O. Brox, F. Bugge, J. Fricke, C. Schultz, M. Spreeemann, B. Sumpf, H. Wenzel and G. Erbert
E.A.Avrutin; E.U. Rafailov
K. M. Kelchner, S. P. DenBaars, J. S. Speck
Eric Tournié, Alexei. N. Baranov
Dominic F. Siriani; Kent D. Choquette
Anne C. Tropper, Adrian H. Quarterman and Keith G. Wilcox
Soon-Hong Kwon, Hong-Gyu Park, Yong-Hee Lee
Martin T. Hill
Mark T. Crowley, Nader A. Naderi, Hui Su, Frederic Grillot, and Luke F. Lester
Philip Poole
Description
Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. Originally widely known as the "Willardson and Beer" Series, it has succeeded in publishing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. The series publishes timely, highly relevant volumes intended for long-term impact and reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field. The volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in academia, scientific laboratories and modern industry.
Key Features
- The series publishes timely, highly relevant volumes intended for long-term impact and reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field
Readership
Physicists, solid state scientists, device engineers, semiconductor researchers, materials scientists and industrial practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 2nd May 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123910677
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123910660
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
James J Coleman Serial Volume Editor
A. Catrina Bryce Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is an Australian Laureate Fellow and Distinguished Professor at Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University, Canberra. He published more than 800 papers (530 journal papers) and edited many books, chaired many conferences and served many professional societies e.g. President of IEEE Nanotechnology Council; Vice-President, IEEE Photonics Society, Vice-President and Secretary Physical Sciences, Australian Academy of Science. He won many awards, e.g. Peter Baume Award, Boas Medal, IEEE Third Millennium Medal, Distinguished Lecturer Awards from IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Electron Devices Society and IEEE Nanotechnology Council, Electronics and Photonics Division Award from Electrochemical Society, Distinguished Service Awards from IEEE Nanotechnology Council and IEEE Photonics Society. His research interests are in compound semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has trained more than 45 PhD students and about 50 post-doctoral and research fellows. He holds honorary appointments at UESTC, Chengdu, Tokyo University, Nanjing University and Anna University. He has collaborated and co-authored papers with scientists from 25 countries. He serves as an Editor of 3 book series and 7 journals and a member of editorial boards of 17 journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic Materials Engineering, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia