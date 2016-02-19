Advances in School Effectiveness Research and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423920, 9781483294315

Advances in School Effectiveness Research and Practice

1st Edition

Editors: D. Reynolds B. Creemers P.S. Nesselrodt E.C. Shaffer S. Stringfield C. Teddlie
eBook ISBN: 9781483294315
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 18th November 1994
Page Count: 260
Description

Advances in School Effectiveness Research and Practice presents a worldwide state-of-the-art summary of the rapidly growing field of school effectiveness research by an internationally renowned group of authors.

Current knowledge in the field is reviewed to present an integrated and coherent, internationally valid perspective on school effectiveness and instructional effectiveness.

The book creatively outlines some new directions in which the field should move if it is to fulfil its promise. These include the development of international studies and the generating and testing of school effectiveness theory.

Readership

For educational researchers, academics and postgraduates students in the fields of school effectiveness, instructional effectiveness, teacher effectivenes and policy makers.

Table of Contents

Preface and introduction (D.Reynolds). The State-of-the-Art School Effectiveness Research. The history, value and purpose of school effectiveness studies (B.P.M. Creemers). School effectiveness research: a review of the international literature (D. Reynolds et al.). Advances in Research Practice in School Effectiveness. The analysis of large data bases in school effectiveness research (S. Stringfield). Outlier studies of school effectiveness (S. Stringfield). The study of context in school effects research: history, methods, results and theoretical implications (C. Teddlie). The integration of classroom and school process data in school effects research (C. Teddlie). The contributions of classroom observation to school effectiveness research (E.C. Schaffer et al.). New Directions for School Effectiveness Research. A model of elementary school effects (S. Stringfield). Effective instruction: an empirical basis for a theory of educational effectiveness (B.P.M. Creemers). Conceptual frameworks on school effectiveness: rational control versus choice (J. Scheerens) School effectiveness - the need for an international perspective (D. Reynolds et al.).

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483294315

About the Editor

D. Reynolds

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Education, University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK

B. Creemers

Affiliations and Expertise

RION, Institute for Educational Research, Groningen, The Netherlands

P.S. Nesselrodt

E.C. Shaffer

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Curriculum and Instruction, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA

S. Stringfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Social Organization of Schools, John Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA

C. Teddlie

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Administrative and Foundational Services, Louisiana State University, USA

Reviews

@from:Stephen Crump, University of Sydney @qu:...an important collection providing invaluable references for people working within school effectiveness and for those examining what it means and does. @source:Australian Educational Researcher

Ratings and Reviews

