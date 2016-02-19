Advances in School Effectiveness Research and Practice
1st Edition
Description
Advances in School Effectiveness Research and Practice presents a worldwide state-of-the-art summary of the rapidly growing field of school effectiveness research by an internationally renowned group of authors.
Current knowledge in the field is reviewed to present an integrated and coherent, internationally valid perspective on school effectiveness and instructional effectiveness.
The book creatively outlines some new directions in which the field should move if it is to fulfil its promise. These include the development of international studies and the generating and testing of school effectiveness theory.
Readership
For educational researchers, academics and postgraduates students in the fields of school effectiveness, instructional effectiveness, teacher effectivenes and policy makers.
Table of Contents
Preface and introduction (D.Reynolds). The State-of-the-Art School Effectiveness Research. The history, value and purpose of school effectiveness studies (B.P.M. Creemers). School effectiveness research: a review of the international literature (D. Reynolds et al.). Advances in Research Practice in School Effectiveness. The analysis of large data bases in school effectiveness research (S. Stringfield). Outlier studies of school effectiveness (S. Stringfield). The study of context in school effects research: history, methods, results and theoretical implications (C. Teddlie). The integration of classroom and school process data in school effects research (C. Teddlie). The contributions of classroom observation to school effectiveness research (E.C. Schaffer et al.). New Directions for School Effectiveness Research. A model of elementary school effects (S. Stringfield). Effective instruction: an empirical basis for a theory of educational effectiveness (B.P.M. Creemers). Conceptual frameworks on school effectiveness: rational control versus choice (J. Scheerens) School effectiveness - the need for an international perspective (D. Reynolds et al.).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 18th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294315
About the Editor
D. Reynolds
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Education, University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK
B. Creemers
Affiliations and Expertise
RION, Institute for Educational Research, Groningen, The Netherlands
P.S. Nesselrodt
E.C. Shaffer
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Curriculum and Instruction, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, USA
S. Stringfield
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Social Organization of Schools, John Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA
C. Teddlie
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Administrative and Foundational Services, Louisiana State University, USA
Reviews
@from:Stephen Crump, University of Sydney @qu:...an important collection providing invaluable references for people working within school effectiveness and for those examining what it means and does. @source:Australian Educational Researcher