Advances in Research on the Strength and Fracture of Materials: Volume 1s—An Overview contains the proceedings of the Fourth International Conference on Fracture held at the University of Waterloo, Canada, in June 1977. The papers review the state of the art with respect to fracture in a wide range of materials such as metals and alloys, polymers, ceramics, and composites. This volume is comprised of 40 chapters and opens with a discussion on progress in the development of elementary fracture mechanism maps and their application to metal deformation processes, along with micro-mechanisms of fracture and the fracture toughness of engineering alloys. The next section is devoted to the fracture of large-scale structures such as steel structures, aircraft, cargo containment systems, nuclear reactors, and pressure vessels. Fracture at high temperatures and in sensitive environments is then explored, paying particular attention to creep failure by cavitation under non-steady conditions; the effects of hydrogen and impurities on brittle fracture in steel; and mechanism of embrittlement and brittle fracture in liquid metal environments. The remaining chapters consider the fracture of non-metallic materials as well as developments and concepts in the application of fracture mechanics. This book will be of interest to metallurgists, materials scientists, and structural and mechanical engineers.

Part I. Mechanics and Mechanisms

1 Progress in the Development of Fracture Mechanism Maps

2 Failure Maps Applied to Metal Deformation Processes

3 Elastic/Plastic Separation Energy Rate for Crack Advance in Finite Growth Steps

4 Micro-Mechanisms of Fracture and the Fracture Toughness of Engineering Alloys

5 Elastic-Plastic Crack Tip Characterization in Relation to R-Curves

Tensile Instabilities in Strain-Rate Dependent Materials

7 A Case of Elasto-Plastic Flow Using a New Special Element

8 Plastic Flow Around Cracks Under Friction and Combined Stress

Part II. Fracture of Large Scale Structures

9 The Application of Risk Analysis to the Brittle Fracture and Fatigue of Steel Structures

10 Development of Fatigue Cracks in Real Structures: Applications to Aircraft Design

11 The Design and Failure Analysis of a Cargo Containment System for a Liquid Natural Gas Ship

12 Dynamic Crack Propagation and Arrest in Plates, Pipes and Pressure Vessels

13 Rapid Fracture in Bearing Steels

14 Flow Localization and the Fracture Toughness of High Strength Materials

15 Fracture Problems in Nuclear Reactor Technology

16 Some Aspects of Fatigue Crack Growth in Metals and Alloys

Part III. Fracture at High Temperatures and in Sensitive Environments

17 Fatigue at High Temperature

18 Creep Failure by Cavitation Under Non-Steady Conditions

19 Workability in Bulk Forming Processes

20 The Prediction of Creep Fracture in Engineering Alloys

21 The Effects of Hydrogen and Impurities on Brittle Fracture in Steel

22 Mechanism of Embrittlement and Brittle Fracture in Liquid Metal Environments

23 Stress Corrosion Crack Propagation

24 A Case Study Approach to Teaching Fracture

Part IV. Fracture of Non-Metallic Materials

25 Initiation and Growth of Crazes in Glassy Polymers

26 Molecular Model of Fracture of Fibrous Polymeric Materials

27 Fracture in High Polymers: A Molecular Interpretation

28 The Impact Testing of Polymers - A Reassessment

29 The Fracture Toughness of Ceramics

30 Cracking and Fracture of Composites

31 Morphology and Fracture of Bone

32 Adhesive Fracture Mechanics

Part V. Recent Developments and New Concepts in the Application of Fracture Mechanics

33 Micro and Macro Fracture Mechanics Approach to Brittle Fracture and Fatigue Crack Growth

34 Some Aspects of Non-Linear Fracture Mechanics

35 Some Recent Theoretical and Experimental Developments in Fracture Mechanics

36 Fracture Research in the Max-Planck-Institute in Dusseldorf

37 Aspects of Fracture in the Production and Service of Welded Structures

38 An Experimental Approach to Fracture Initiation in Structural Steels

39 The Influence of Hydrostatic Pressure on Fracture

40 Fracture

