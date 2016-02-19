Advances in Research on the Strength and Fracture of Materials
Advances in Research on the Strength and Fracture of Materials: Volume 1s—An Overview contains the proceedings of the Fourth International Conference on Fracture held at the University of Waterloo, Canada, in June 1977. The papers review the state of the art with respect to fracture in a wide range of materials such as metals and alloys, polymers, ceramics, and composites. This volume is comprised of 40 chapters and opens with a discussion on progress in the development of elementary fracture mechanism maps and their application to metal deformation processes, along with micro-mechanisms of fracture and the fracture toughness of engineering alloys. The next section is devoted to the fracture of large-scale structures such as steel structures, aircraft, cargo containment systems, nuclear reactors, and pressure vessels. Fracture at high temperatures and in sensitive environments is then explored, paying particular attention to creep failure by cavitation under non-steady conditions; the effects of hydrogen and impurities on brittle fracture in steel; and mechanism of embrittlement and brittle fracture in liquid metal environments. The remaining chapters consider the fracture of non-metallic materials as well as developments and concepts in the application of fracture mechanics. This book will be of interest to metallurgists, materials scientists, and structural and mechanical engineers.
Part I. Mechanics and Mechanisms
1 Progress in the Development of Fracture Mechanism Maps
2 Failure Maps Applied to Metal Deformation Processes
3 Elastic/Plastic Separation Energy Rate for Crack Advance in Finite Growth Steps
4 Micro-Mechanisms of Fracture and the Fracture Toughness of Engineering Alloys
5 Elastic-Plastic Crack Tip Characterization in Relation to R-Curves
Tensile Instabilities in Strain-Rate Dependent Materials
7 A Case of Elasto-Plastic Flow Using a New Special Element
8 Plastic Flow Around Cracks Under Friction and Combined Stress
Part II. Fracture of Large Scale Structures
9 The Application of Risk Analysis to the Brittle Fracture and Fatigue of Steel Structures
10 Development of Fatigue Cracks in Real Structures: Applications to Aircraft Design
11 The Design and Failure Analysis of a Cargo Containment System for a Liquid Natural Gas Ship
12 Dynamic Crack Propagation and Arrest in Plates, Pipes and Pressure Vessels
13 Rapid Fracture in Bearing Steels
14 Flow Localization and the Fracture Toughness of High Strength Materials
15 Fracture Problems in Nuclear Reactor Technology
16 Some Aspects of Fatigue Crack Growth in Metals and Alloys
Part III. Fracture at High Temperatures and in Sensitive Environments
17 Fatigue at High Temperature
18 Creep Failure by Cavitation Under Non-Steady Conditions
19 Workability in Bulk Forming Processes
20 The Prediction of Creep Fracture in Engineering Alloys
21 The Effects of Hydrogen and Impurities on Brittle Fracture in Steel
22 Mechanism of Embrittlement and Brittle Fracture in Liquid Metal Environments
23 Stress Corrosion Crack Propagation
24 A Case Study Approach to Teaching Fracture
Part IV. Fracture of Non-Metallic Materials
25 Initiation and Growth of Crazes in Glassy Polymers
26 Molecular Model of Fracture of Fibrous Polymeric Materials
27 Fracture in High Polymers: A Molecular Interpretation
28 The Impact Testing of Polymers - A Reassessment
29 The Fracture Toughness of Ceramics
30 Cracking and Fracture of Composites
31 Morphology and Fracture of Bone
32 Adhesive Fracture Mechanics
Part V. Recent Developments and New Concepts in the Application of Fracture Mechanics
33 Micro and Macro Fracture Mechanics Approach to Brittle Fracture and Fatigue Crack Growth
34 Some Aspects of Non-Linear Fracture Mechanics
35 Some Recent Theoretical and Experimental Developments in Fracture Mechanics
36 Fracture Research in the Max-Planck-Institute in Dusseldorf
37 Aspects of Fracture in the Production and Service of Welded Structures
38 An Experimental Approach to Fracture Initiation in Structural Steels
39 The Influence of Hydrostatic Pressure on Fracture
40 Fracture
