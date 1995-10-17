Advances in Research and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330213, 9780080542881

Advances in Research and Development, Volume 21

1st Edition

Homojunction and Quantum-Well Infrared Detectors

Serial Editors: Maurice Francombe John Vossen
eBook ISBN: 9780080542881
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125330213
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1995
Page Count: 387
Table of Contents

A.G.U. Perera, Physics and Novel Device Applications of Semiconductor Homojunctions. R.P.G. Karunasiri, J.S. Park, and K.L. Wang, Progress of SiGe/Si Quantum Wells for Infrared Dectection. S.D. Gunapala and K.M.S. Bandara, Recent Developments in Quantum-Well Infrared Photodetectors. K.K. Choi, Multiquantum-Well Structures for Hot-Electron Phototransistors. J. Nelson, Quantum-Well Structures for Photovoltaic Energy Conversion. References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Physics of Thin Films is one of the longest running continuing series in thin film science, consisting of twenty volumes since 1963. The series contains quality studies of the properties of various thinfilms materials and systems.

In order to be able to reflect the development of today's science and to cover all modern aspects of thin films, the series, starting with Volume 20, has moved beyond the basic physics of thin films. It now addresses the most important aspects of both inorganic and organic thin films, in both their theoretical as well as technological aspects. Therefore, in order to reflect the modern technology-oriented problems, the title has been slightly modified from Physics of Thin Films to Thin Films.

Key Features

  • Discusses the latest research about structure, physics, and infrared photoemissive behavior of heavily doped silicon homojunctions and Ge and GaAs-based alloy junctions
  • Reviews the current status of SiGe/Si quantum wells for infrared detection
  • Discusses key developments in the growing research on quantum-well infrared photodetectors (QWIPs)
  • Reviews Chois development of a family of novel three-terminal, multi-quantum well devices designed to improve high-temperature IR detectivity at long wavelengths
  • Describes recent studies aimed at using multi-quantum well structures to achieve higher performance in solar cell devices based on materials systems

Readership

Researchers in electrical engineering, condensed-matter physics, and materials science. All academic and industrial thin film researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
387
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080542881
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125330213

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Maurice Francombe Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.

John Vossen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey

