Advances in Renewable Energies and Power Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129593, 9780128132173

Advances in Renewable Energies and Power Technologies

1st Edition

Volume 1: Solar and Wind Energies

Editors: Imene Yahyaoui
eBook ISBN: 9780128132173
Paperback ISBN: 9780128129593
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th February 2018
Page Count: 530
Description

Advances in Renewable Energies and Power Technologies: Volume 1: Solar and Wind Energies examines both the theoretical and practical elements of renewable energy sources, such as photovoltaics, solar, photothermal and wind energies. Yahyaoui and a team of expert contributors present the most up-to-date information and analysis on renewable energy generation technologies in this comprehensive resource. Covers the principles and methods of each technology, an analysis of their implementation, management and optimization, and related economic advantages and limitations. Features recent case studies and models of each technology.

A valuable resource for anyone working in the renewable energy field or wanting to learn more about theoretical and technological aspects of the most recent inventions and research in the field.

Key Features

  • Offers a comprehensive guide to the most advanced contemporary renewable power generation technologies written by a team of top experts
  • Discusses the energy optimization, control and limitations of each technology, as well as a detailed economic study of the associated costs of implementation and management
  • Includes global case studies and models to exemplify the technological possibilities and limitations of each power generation method

Readership

Energy engineers, renewable energy experts, professionals and researchers, students of renewable energy and power generation those involved in the design, control, management and optimization of renewable energy generation Mechanical, chemical and process engineers

Table of Contents

1. Solar cells and arrays: Principles, analysis and design
2. Solar PV site Selection
3. Forecasting of Intermittent Solar Energy Resource
4. Performance of MPPT Techniques of Photovoltaic Systems Under Normal and Partial Shading Conditions
5. DMPPT PV SYSTEMS: Modelling and control techniques
6. Flexible Power Control of Photovoltaic Systems
7. Strategies for fault detection and diagnosis of PV system
8. Hybrid PV/Batteries Bank/Diesel Generator Microgrid System Design and Economics
9. Photovoltaic irrigation
10. Scalar and Vector Control of Induction Motor for Online Photovoltaic Pumping
11. Energy management for PV installations
12. Concentrating Solar Power and Solar Thermal Energy Storage
13. Thermal and photovoltaic solar cookers for sustainable development
14. Wind Energy FACTS Applications and Stabilization Schemes
15. DFG in Wind Energy Conversion Systems
16. Modeling and characterization of a wind turbine emulator

Details

No. of pages:
530
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780128132173
Paperback ISBN:
9780128129593

About the Editor

Imene Yahyaoui

Dr. Imene Yahyaoui obtained her electrical engineering and master degrees in electric conversion and renewable energies from the University of Sfax, Tunisia. She has a PhD in Systems and Process Engineering from the Industrial Engineering School of the University of Valladolid, Spain. She performed her postdoc at the Electric Engineering Department of the Federal University of Espiritu Santo, Brazil. She is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Electric Engineering Department of the University Carlos III of Madrid (UC3M), Spain.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Carlos III of Madrid, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

