Advances in Renewable Energies and Power Technologies: Volume 1: Solar and Wind Energies examines both the theoretical and practical elements of renewable energy sources, such as photovoltaics, solar, photothermal and wind energies. Yahyaoui and a team of expert contributors present the most up-to-date information and analysis on renewable energy generation technologies in this comprehensive resource. Covers the principles and methods of each technology, an analysis of their implementation, management and optimization, and related economic advantages and limitations. Features recent case studies and models of each technology.

A valuable resource for anyone working in the renewable energy field or wanting to learn more about theoretical and technological aspects of the most recent inventions and research in the field.