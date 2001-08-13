Advances in Reliability - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444500786

Advances in Reliability, Volume 20

1st Edition

Authors: C Balakrishnan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444500786
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th August 2001
Page Count: 886
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
241.82
169.27
169.27
169.27
193.46
169.27
169.27
193.46
195.00
136.50
136.50
136.50
156.00
136.50
136.50
156.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
250.00
175.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
175.00
175.00
200.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The area of Reliability has become a very important and active area of research. This is clearly evident from the large body of literature that has been developed in the form of books, volumes and research papers since 1988 when the previous Handbook of Statistics on this area was prepared by P.R. Krishnaiah and C.R. Rao. This is the reason we felt that this is indeed the right time to dedicate another volume in the Handbook of Statistics series to highlight some recent advances in the area of Reliability. With this purpose in mind, we solicited articles from leading experts working in the area of Reliability from both academia and industry. This, in our opinion, has resulted in a volume with a nice blend of articles (33 in total) dealing with theoretical, methodological and applied issues in Reliability.

Details

No. of pages:
886
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444500786

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

C Balakrishnan Author

N. Balakrishnan is a Professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Affiliations and Expertise

McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.