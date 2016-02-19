Advances in Ready Mixed Concrete Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080204154, 9781483151618

Advances in Ready Mixed Concrete Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Conference on Ready-Mixed Concrete Held at Dundee University, 29th September – 1st October 1975

Editors: Ravindra K. Dhir OBE
eBook ISBN: 9781483151618
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 516
Description

Advances in Ready Mixed Concrete Technology contains the proceedings of the first International Conference on Ready-Mixed Concrete held at Dundee University in Scotland from September 29 to October 1, 1975. Contributors focus on the significant progress that has been made in ready mixed concrete technology. Some practices are highlighted along with possible areas for research. This text is organized around seven themes; the first of which deals with plant and equipment. Production methods and their development in the ready mixed concrete industry are reviewed, along with developments in batching plant and equipment to meet the needs of the ready mixed concrete industry. The chapters that follow explore the materials used in making concrete, properties of fresh and hardened concrete, mix design and quality control, and transportation and placing. The final section discusses the economics of ready mixed concrete, with emphasis on the cost of placing concrete by pump and the relative economics of alternative materials in Portland cement concrete. This book will be of interest to ready mixed concrete producers, their customers in the construction industry, and their suppliers of concrete materials, plant, and equipment.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Organizing Committee

Advisory Committee

Opening Addresses

Opening of the Conference

Ready Mixed Concrete and Its Role in the Construction Industry

Theme 1 Plant and Equipment

A Review of Production Methods and Their Development in the Ready Mixed Concrete Industry

Developments in Batching Plant and Equipment to Meet the Needs of the Ready Mixed Concrete Industry

Recent Development of Ready Mixed Concrete Batching Plant

Development of Truck Mixers Due to Demands Made by the Ready Mixed Concrete Industry

Removal of Effluent and Water Re-cycling in Concrete Works

Discussions

Theme 2 Concrete Materials

Natural Aggregates for Ready Mixed Concrete

The Use of Moderate to High Shrinkage Aggregates for Making Concrete

A Modern Approach to Fly-Ash in Concrete

The Use of Pozzolanic and Other Admixtures in Preblended Cement and Grouts

The Facts about Lightweight Concrete

Admixtures for Concrete in the Ready Mixed Concrete Environment

Flowing Concrete and Its Values

Steel Fiber Concrete in the Ready Mixed Industry

Discussions

Theme 3 Properties of Fresh and Hardened Concrete

Fresh Concrete and the Workability Problem

Workability of Concrete-A Testing Method

"K" Slump Tester

Plasticizing Admixtures in Corresponding Mixes

Core-Cube Relationships of Plain Concrete

Discussions

Theme 4 Specifications and Compliance Procedures

Uses and Limitations of Specifications

Specifications and Compliance—A Ready Mixed Concrete Suppliers Point of View

Consulting Engineers Approach to Ready Mixed Concrete

BRMCA Code for Specification and Compliance

Theme 5 Mix Design and Quality Control Mix Design for Local Materials

A Method for the Selection of Concrete Mix Proportions Incorporating Fly Ash Pozzolans

The Mix Design and Properties of Pumped Concrete

Quality Control of Ready-Mixed Concrete

The Variation in the Compressive Strength of Ready Mixed Concrete

Harmonizing Production Control and Specification Procedures

Accelerated Strength Testing

How Soon is Soon Enough?

Discussions

Theme 6 Transportation and Placing

Transportation Effects on Concrete Workability

Losses in Air Content during Transportation

Effects of Improper Handling of Ready-Mixed Concrete

Modem Mobile Concrete Pumps

High Pressure Concrete Pumps

Surface Preparation and Surface Treatment of Concrete

Pumpable Concrete and Concrete Pumping

Continuous Casting—Large, Rich, Quick

Discussions

Theme 7 The Economics of Ready Mixed Concrete

Getting the Sums Right

The Cost of Placing Concrete by Pump

The Relative Economics of Alternative Materials in Portland Cement Concretes

Discussions

Closing Discussions

List of Participants

List of Exhibitors

Index of Authors and Contributors


About the Editor

Ravindra K. Dhir OBE

Ravindra Kumar Dhir OBE is an honorary professor of concrete engineering, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and emeritus professor of concrete technology, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, where he held the position of founding director of the Concrete Technology Unit (1988-2008) and developed it into an internationally acknowledged Centre of Excellence. His approach to research is visionary and creative, and by working closely with industry, he ensured a meaningful dissemination of his research into practice. He won many awards and honours,including the Order of the British Empire for services to concrete technology from the Queen (1998), Secretary of State for Trade and Industry for innovative partnership with

industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Concrete Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK

