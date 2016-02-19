Advances in Ready Mixed Concrete Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Conference on Ready-Mixed Concrete Held at Dundee University, 29th September – 1st October 1975
Description
Advances in Ready Mixed Concrete Technology contains the proceedings of the first International Conference on Ready-Mixed Concrete held at Dundee University in Scotland from September 29 to October 1, 1975. Contributors focus on the significant progress that has been made in ready mixed concrete technology. Some practices are highlighted along with possible areas for research. This text is organized around seven themes; the first of which deals with plant and equipment. Production methods and their development in the ready mixed concrete industry are reviewed, along with developments in batching plant and equipment to meet the needs of the ready mixed concrete industry. The chapters that follow explore the materials used in making concrete, properties of fresh and hardened concrete, mix design and quality control, and transportation and placing. The final section discusses the economics of ready mixed concrete, with emphasis on the cost of placing concrete by pump and the relative economics of alternative materials in Portland cement concrete. This book will be of interest to ready mixed concrete producers, their customers in the construction industry, and their suppliers of concrete materials, plant, and equipment.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Organizing Committee
Advisory Committee
Opening Addresses
Opening of the Conference
Ready Mixed Concrete and Its Role in the Construction Industry
Theme 1 Plant and Equipment
A Review of Production Methods and Their Development in the Ready Mixed Concrete Industry
Developments in Batching Plant and Equipment to Meet the Needs of the Ready Mixed Concrete Industry
Recent Development of Ready Mixed Concrete Batching Plant
Development of Truck Mixers Due to Demands Made by the Ready Mixed Concrete Industry
Removal of Effluent and Water Re-cycling in Concrete Works
Discussions
Theme 2 Concrete Materials
Natural Aggregates for Ready Mixed Concrete
The Use of Moderate to High Shrinkage Aggregates for Making Concrete
A Modern Approach to Fly-Ash in Concrete
The Use of Pozzolanic and Other Admixtures in Preblended Cement and Grouts
The Facts about Lightweight Concrete
Admixtures for Concrete in the Ready Mixed Concrete Environment
Flowing Concrete and Its Values
Steel Fiber Concrete in the Ready Mixed Industry
Discussions
Theme 3 Properties of Fresh and Hardened Concrete
Fresh Concrete and the Workability Problem
Workability of Concrete-A Testing Method
"K" Slump Tester
Plasticizing Admixtures in Corresponding Mixes
Core-Cube Relationships of Plain Concrete
Discussions
Theme 4 Specifications and Compliance Procedures
Uses and Limitations of Specifications
Specifications and Compliance—A Ready Mixed Concrete Suppliers Point of View
Consulting Engineers Approach to Ready Mixed Concrete
BRMCA Code for Specification and Compliance
Theme 5 Mix Design and Quality Control Mix Design for Local Materials
A Method for the Selection of Concrete Mix Proportions Incorporating Fly Ash Pozzolans
The Mix Design and Properties of Pumped Concrete
Quality Control of Ready-Mixed Concrete
The Variation in the Compressive Strength of Ready Mixed Concrete
Harmonizing Production Control and Specification Procedures
Accelerated Strength Testing
How Soon is Soon Enough?
Discussions
Theme 6 Transportation and Placing
Transportation Effects on Concrete Workability
Losses in Air Content during Transportation
Effects of Improper Handling of Ready-Mixed Concrete
Modem Mobile Concrete Pumps
High Pressure Concrete Pumps
Surface Preparation and Surface Treatment of Concrete
Pumpable Concrete and Concrete Pumping
Continuous Casting—Large, Rich, Quick
Discussions
Theme 7 The Economics of Ready Mixed Concrete
Getting the Sums Right
The Cost of Placing Concrete by Pump
The Relative Economics of Alternative Materials in Portland Cement Concretes
Discussions
Closing Discussions
List of Participants
List of Exhibitors
Index of Authors and Contributors
About the Editor
Ravindra K. Dhir OBE
Ravindra Kumar Dhir OBE is an honorary professor of concrete engineering, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and emeritus professor of concrete technology, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, where he held the position of founding director of the Concrete Technology Unit (1988-2008) and developed it into an internationally acknowledged Centre of Excellence. His approach to research is visionary and creative, and by working closely with industry, he ensured a meaningful dissemination of his research into practice. He won many awards and honours,including the Order of the British Empire for services to concrete technology from the Queen (1998), Secretary of State for Trade and Industry for innovative partnership with
industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Concrete Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK