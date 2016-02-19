Advances in Radiation Biology
1st Edition
Volume 10
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 10, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the field of radiation biology. The book contains seven chapters and opens with a study on DNA repair phenomena that have been explored through the use of viruses as probes. This is followed by separate chapters on the behavior of the long-lived synthetic elements and their natural analogs in food chains; the physical and clinical basis for the use of ultrasound to induce local hyperthermia in human tumors; and the role of pH changes in the etiology of thermal cell killing and the potential of low pH as an adjuvant to hyperthermia. Subsequent chapters deal with the effects of accelerated heavy charged particles on various normal tissue systems; the effect of ionizing radiations on connective tissue; and solid tumor response to combined radiotherapy and chemotherapy.
Viral Probes for DNA Repair
I. Introduction
II. Host Cell Reactivation
III. Recombination-Dependent Recovery
IV. Mismatch Repair
V. Inducible Recovery Phenomena
VI. Viral Vectors for Repair Genes
Behavior of the Long-Lived Synthetic Elements and Their Natural Analogs in Food Chains
I. Introduction
II. Entry into Ecosystems
III. Chemical Behavior
IV. Behavior in Food Chains
V. Concluding Comments and Perspectives
Cancer Therapy by Ultrasound
I. Introduction
II. Early Studies
III. Physical Aspects of Ultrasound Heating
IV. Preclinical Studies with Ultrasound
V. Clinical Systems for Ultrasound Hyperthermia
VI. Clinical Dosimetry and Treatment Planning for Ultrasound
VII. Responses of Human Tumors to Ultrasound Hyperthermia
VIII. Side Effects of Ultrasound
IX. Conclusions
pH and Tumor Response to Hyperthermia
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Sensitivity of Tumors: Selective Temperature Range
III. The Concept of Tumor Acidosis
IV. The Problem of pH Measurement in Tissues
V. Low pH as a Factor in Thermal Sensitivity and as a Mediator of Hyperthermic Cell Killing
VI. Potentiation of Hyperthermia by Low pH
VII. pH and Hyperthermia: Modes of Interaction
VIII. Perspective
Heavy-Ion Radiobiology: Normal Tissue Studies
I. Introduction
II. Rationale for the Use of Heavy Charged Particles
III. Generation of Reference Heavy-Ion Beams
IV. Reciprocal Dose versus Dose per Fraction Analysis of Multifraction Data
V. Effects on Normal Tissue Systems
VI. Conclusions
The Effect of Ionizing Radiations on Connective Tissue
I. Biochemistry, Physiology, and Pathology of Connective Tissue
II. Early Effects of Radiation on Vascular and Other Connective Tissue
III. Late Effects of Radiation on Connective Tissue
IV. Relation between Connective Tissue Metabolism and Aging after Irradiation
V. A Look to the Future and the Problems Which Await Solution
Single and Combined (Radiation—Cyclophosphamide) Modality Therapy in Experimental Solid Tumors
I. Introduction
II. Radiation
III. Chemotherapy—Cyclophosphamide
IV. Combined Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy
V. The Alternate and Sequential Use of Combined Modality Therapy
VI. Fractionated and Hyperfractionated Radiation Dose Schedules Alone or in Combination with Cyclophosphamide
VII. The Utilization of Experimental Results in Designing Clinical Protocols
VIII. Concluding Remarks
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th April 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281889