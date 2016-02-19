Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 9, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in radiation biology. The book contains nine chapters and begins with a study on the ways in which physical and chemical agents might trigger "regulatory dysfunction" and how these agents might interact with each other. This is followed by separate chapters on the mechanisms underlying changes in vascular function after doses of radiation in the therapeutic range and their role in the development of late effects in normal tissues; the future of hypoxic cell sensitizers in the clinical setting; DNA strand break formation by ionizing radiation; and major pathways which result in radiation-induced loss of cellular proliferative capacity. Subsequent chapters deal with the solid-state radiation chemistry of DNA; radiosensitivity of proliferating mammalian cells; the use of microwave/radiofrequency energy cancer treatment; and the decline of basic radiobiology.

The Role of Radiation and Chemicals in the Induction of Mutations and Epigenetic Changes during Carcinogenesis

I. Introduction

II. General Conceptual Overview

III. Mutations and Carcinogenesis

IV. An Integrative Theory of Carcinogenesis

V. Summary

References

Radiation-Induced Vascular Injury and Its Relation to Late Effects in Normal Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Changes

III. Functional Changes

IV. Mechanisms Underlying Changes in Vascular Function

V. Response of Endothelial Cells

VI. The Role of Vascular Damage in Late Effects

VII. Summary

References

Evaluation of Nitroheterocyclic Radiosensitizers Using Spheroids

I. Introduction

II. Sensitization of Spheroids

III. Cytotoxicity of Nitroheterocycles

IV. Applied Therapy

V. Other Effects of Nitroheterocycles

VI. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Radiation-Induced Strand Breaks in DNA: Chemical and Enzymatic Analysis of End Groups and Mechanistic Aspects

I. Introduction

II. Frequency of DNA Strand Breaks after Ionizing Radiation

III. Enzymatic End Group Analysis in Irradiated DNA

IV. Chemical Analysis of Damage to the Sugar Moiety of Irradiated DNA

V. Mechanism of DNA Strand Break Formation by Ionizing Radiation Caused by Alterations of the Sugar Moiety

VI. Summary

References

Radiation-Induced Events and Their Time Scale in Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Models

III. Physical and Physicochemical Processes

IV. Chemical Processes

V. Biological Processes

VI. Implications

References

Solid-State Radiation Chemistry of DNA: The Bases

I. Radiation Biology, DNA, and the Solid State

II. Evaluation of Free-Radical Assignments

III. Free-Radical Events Induced by Ionizing Radiation

IV. Notation

V. Pyrimidines

VI. Purines

VII. Base Complexes

VIII. DNA

IX. Closing Comments

References

Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Proliferating Mammalian Cells

I. Introduction

II. Radiation Target(s)

III. Factors Determining Intrinsic Cellular Radiosensitivity

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Factors Governing the Use of Microwave/Radiofrequency Energies in Cancer Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Biophysical Principles

III. The Physiology of Temperature Regulation

IV. Rate of Microwave/Radiofrequency Energy Absorption in Living Systems

V. Electromagnetic Energy Absorbed Dose in Humans

VI. Specific Thermal Lesions

VII. Whole-Body Hyperthermia

VIII. Local Hyperthermia

IX. Engineering Considerations

X. Electromagnetic Field Measuring Instruments and Probes (Dosimetry)

XI. Problems and Perspectives

References

That Was the Basic Radiobiology That Was: A Selected Bibliography and Some Comments

I. Introduction

II. The Biophysical/Physicochemical Approach

III. Mathematical Models

IV. The Molecular-Biological/Biochemical Approach

V. Basic or Applied Research in Radiobiology

VI. Bibliographic Data on Radiobiology

VII. Textbooks

VIII. Monographs [M]

IX. Reviews [R]

X. Summary and Conclusions

General References [G]

Index