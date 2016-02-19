Advances in Radiation Biology
1st Edition
Volume 9
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 9, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in radiation biology. The book contains nine chapters and begins with a study on the ways in which physical and chemical agents might trigger "regulatory dysfunction" and how these agents might interact with each other. This is followed by separate chapters on the mechanisms underlying changes in vascular function after doses of radiation in the therapeutic range and their role in the development of late effects in normal tissues; the future of hypoxic cell sensitizers in the clinical setting; DNA strand break formation by ionizing radiation; and major pathways which result in radiation-induced loss of cellular proliferative capacity. Subsequent chapters deal with the solid-state radiation chemistry of DNA; radiosensitivity of proliferating mammalian cells; the use of microwave/radiofrequency energy cancer treatment; and the decline of basic radiobiology.
The Role of Radiation and Chemicals in the Induction of Mutations and Epigenetic Changes during Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. General Conceptual Overview
III. Mutations and Carcinogenesis
IV. An Integrative Theory of Carcinogenesis
V. Summary
References
Radiation-Induced Vascular Injury and Its Relation to Late Effects in Normal Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Changes
III. Functional Changes
IV. Mechanisms Underlying Changes in Vascular Function
V. Response of Endothelial Cells
VI. The Role of Vascular Damage in Late Effects
VII. Summary
References
Evaluation of Nitroheterocyclic Radiosensitizers Using Spheroids
I. Introduction
II. Sensitization of Spheroids
III. Cytotoxicity of Nitroheterocycles
IV. Applied Therapy
V. Other Effects of Nitroheterocycles
VI. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Radiation-Induced Strand Breaks in DNA: Chemical and Enzymatic Analysis of End Groups and Mechanistic Aspects
I. Introduction
II. Frequency of DNA Strand Breaks after Ionizing Radiation
III. Enzymatic End Group Analysis in Irradiated DNA
IV. Chemical Analysis of Damage to the Sugar Moiety of Irradiated DNA
V. Mechanism of DNA Strand Break Formation by Ionizing Radiation Caused by Alterations of the Sugar Moiety
VI. Summary
References
Radiation-Induced Events and Their Time Scale in Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Models
III. Physical and Physicochemical Processes
IV. Chemical Processes
V. Biological Processes
VI. Implications
References
Solid-State Radiation Chemistry of DNA: The Bases
I. Radiation Biology, DNA, and the Solid State
II. Evaluation of Free-Radical Assignments
III. Free-Radical Events Induced by Ionizing Radiation
IV. Notation
V. Pyrimidines
VI. Purines
VII. Base Complexes
VIII. DNA
IX. Closing Comments
References
Intrinsic Radiosensitivity of Proliferating Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Target(s)
III. Factors Determining Intrinsic Cellular Radiosensitivity
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Factors Governing the Use of Microwave/Radiofrequency Energies in Cancer Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Physical and Biophysical Principles
III. The Physiology of Temperature Regulation
IV. Rate of Microwave/Radiofrequency Energy Absorption in Living Systems
V. Electromagnetic Energy Absorbed Dose in Humans
VI. Specific Thermal Lesions
VII. Whole-Body Hyperthermia
VIII. Local Hyperthermia
IX. Engineering Considerations
X. Electromagnetic Field Measuring Instruments and Probes (Dosimetry)
XI. Problems and Perspectives
References
That Was the Basic Radiobiology That Was: A Selected Bibliography and Some Comments
I. Introduction
II. The Biophysical/Physicochemical Approach
III. Mathematical Models
IV. The Molecular-Biological/Biochemical Approach
V. Basic or Applied Research in Radiobiology
VI. Bibliographic Data on Radiobiology
VII. Textbooks
VIII. Monographs [M]
IX. Reviews [R]
X. Summary and Conclusions
General References [G]
Index
