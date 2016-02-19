Advances in Radiation Biology
1st Edition
Volume 7
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 7, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in the field of radiation biology. The book contains six chapters and opens with a study on the exploitation of the unique properties of purified lesion-recognizing enzymes as the basis of assays that monitor the repair of DNA lesions in vivo. This is followed by separate chapters on the effects of radiation on living eukaryotic cells; the ecological effects of ionizing radiation; and the applicability of bacterial models of DNA repair and recovery to UV-irradiated mammalian cells. Subsequent chapters focus on acute radiation effects on the adult nervous system and the repair of DNA modified by cytotoxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic chemicals.
Use of Purified Lesion-Recognizing Enzymes to Monitor DNA Repair in Vivo
I. Introduction
II. Enzymatic Repair Mechanisms
III. Conventional Repair Assays
IV. Enzymatic Assays
V. Experimental Applications of Enzymatic Assays
VI. Compendium of Lesion-Specific Endonucleases
VII. Concluding Comments and Perspectives
Note Added in Proof
References
The Crucial Role of DNA Double-Strand Breaks in Cellular Radiobiological Effects
I. Introduction
II. The Basis of the Molecular Theory
III. Cell Survival
IV. Chromosomal Aberrations
V. Somatic Mutations
VI. Radiation-Induced Malignancy
VII. Hereditary Effects
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Evaluating the Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Aquatic Organisms
I. Introduction
II. Dosimetry in the Aquatic Environment
III. Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Aquatic Invertebrates
IV. Effects of High-Level Radiation Exposure on Adult Fish
V. Effects of Acute Irradiation on Teleosts
VI. Effects of Irradiation on Developing Fish Eggs
VII. Cytological and Genetic Effects of Irradiation on Aquatic Organisms
VIII. Effects of Radiation on Natural Populations
XI. Discussion
References
Applicability of Bacterial Models of DNA Repair and Recovery to UV-Irradiated Mammalian Cells
I. Objective of Review
II. Repair and Recovery in Bacteria
III. Excision Repair in Mammalian Cells
IV. DNA Synthesis and Replication
V. Postreplication Repair
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Electrophysiological Studies on Radiation-Induced Changes in the Adult Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Changes in the Nervous System Induced by Ionizing Radiation
References
The Repair of DNA Modified by Cytotoxic, Mutagenic, and Carcinogenic Chemicals
Part A. Chemical Modifications to DNA and Their Cytotoxic, Mutagenic, and Carcinogenic Consequences
I. Introduction
II. Reactions of Chemicals with Nucleic Acids
III. Biological Effects of Reactions with DNA
Part B. Repair of Chemically Modified DNA
I. Excision Repair
II. Postreplication Repair
III. Genetic Factors and DNA Repair
Part C. Conclusions and Perspectives
List of Abbreviations
References
