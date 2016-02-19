Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 5 focuses on the various phases of development in radiation biology. This book discusses the radiobiological implications of statistical variations in energy deposition by ionizing radiations; fundamental physics of energy deposition; and radiological assessment of nuclear power stations. The environmental transport of released radionuclides; effects of continuous irradiation on animal populations; and radiation-induced life-shortening and premature aging are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the production of radiation damage in a heterogeneous system; radical identification by EPR; redistribution of cells through the division cycle; and iso-effect formulas. This publication is valuable to radiation biologists, including those interested in radiobiology.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Contents of other Volumes

The Radiobiological Implications of Statistical Variations in Energy Deposition by Ionizing Radiations

I. Introduction

II. Traditional Approaches to Microdosimetry

III. Fundamental Physics of Energy Deposition

IV. Importance of Statistical Processes

V. An Illustration of Possible Radiobiological Interpretation

VI. Modeling Based on Microdosimetric Concepts

References

Radiological Assessment of Nuclear Power Stations

I. Introduction

II. Radioactivity Releases from Nuclear Power Stations

III. Environmental Transport of Released Radionuclides

IV. Estimation of Radiation Dose

V. Assessment of the Dose Estimates

VI. Future Developments

References

EfFects of Continuous Irradiation on Animal Populations

I. Introduction

II. General Designs of Field Studies

III. Dosimetry

IV. Effects of Continuous Irradiation on Animal Populations

V. Discussion

References

Radiation-Induced Life-Shortening and Premature Aging

I. Introduction

II. Definitions

III. Historical Basis for an Association of Radiation-Induced Life-Shortening and Natural Senescence

IV. Evidence against the Hypothesis That Radiation-Induced Life-Shortening and Pathology are Related to Natural Senescence

V. Conclusions

References

Molecular Mechanisms of Radiation-Induced Damage to Nucleic Acids

I. Introduction

II. Production of Radiation Damage in a Heterogeneous System

III. Simulation of In Vivo Radiation Damage Using In Vitro Model Systems

IV. Irradiation of Solid Materials

V. Frozen Solutions

VI. Aqueous Solutions

VII. Radical Identification by EPR

VIII. Radiation Products of the Purine and Pyrimidine Bases

IX. Strand Breaks

X. Modifications of Radiation Damage Caused by Macromolecular Structure

XI. Effects of Other Free Radicals on DNA Constituents

XII. Methods of Examining Direct Effects in Aqueous Systems

XIII. Radiation Modifiers

References

Bibliography

The Four R's of Radiotherapy

I. Introduction

II. Repair of Sublethal Injury

III. Reoxygenation

IV. Redistribution of Cells through the Division Cycle

V. Regeneration

VI. Iso-Effect Formulas

References

Subject Index