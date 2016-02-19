Advances in Radiation Biology
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 5 focuses on the various phases of development in radiation biology. This book discusses the radiobiological implications of statistical variations in energy deposition by ionizing radiations; fundamental physics of energy deposition; and radiological assessment of nuclear power stations. The environmental transport of released radionuclides; effects of continuous irradiation on animal populations; and radiation-induced life-shortening and premature aging are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the production of radiation damage in a heterogeneous system; radical identification by EPR; redistribution of cells through the division cycle; and iso-effect formulas. This publication is valuable to radiation biologists, including those interested in radiobiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of other Volumes
The Radiobiological Implications of Statistical Variations in Energy Deposition by Ionizing Radiations
I. Introduction
II. Traditional Approaches to Microdosimetry
III. Fundamental Physics of Energy Deposition
IV. Importance of Statistical Processes
V. An Illustration of Possible Radiobiological Interpretation
VI. Modeling Based on Microdosimetric Concepts
References
Radiological Assessment of Nuclear Power Stations
I. Introduction
II. Radioactivity Releases from Nuclear Power Stations
III. Environmental Transport of Released Radionuclides
IV. Estimation of Radiation Dose
V. Assessment of the Dose Estimates
VI. Future Developments
References
EfFects of Continuous Irradiation on Animal Populations
I. Introduction
II. General Designs of Field Studies
III. Dosimetry
IV. Effects of Continuous Irradiation on Animal Populations
V. Discussion
References
Radiation-Induced Life-Shortening and Premature Aging
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Historical Basis for an Association of Radiation-Induced Life-Shortening and Natural Senescence
IV. Evidence against the Hypothesis That Radiation-Induced Life-Shortening and Pathology are Related to Natural Senescence
V. Conclusions
References
Molecular Mechanisms of Radiation-Induced Damage to Nucleic Acids
I. Introduction
II. Production of Radiation Damage in a Heterogeneous System
III. Simulation of In Vivo Radiation Damage Using In Vitro Model Systems
IV. Irradiation of Solid Materials
V. Frozen Solutions
VI. Aqueous Solutions
VII. Radical Identification by EPR
VIII. Radiation Products of the Purine and Pyrimidine Bases
IX. Strand Breaks
X. Modifications of Radiation Damage Caused by Macromolecular Structure
XI. Effects of Other Free Radicals on DNA Constituents
XII. Methods of Examining Direct Effects in Aqueous Systems
XIII. Radiation Modifiers
References
Bibliography
The Four R's of Radiotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Repair of Sublethal Injury
III. Reoxygenation
IV. Redistribution of Cells through the Division Cycle
V. Regeneration
VI. Iso-Effect Formulas
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281933