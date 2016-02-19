Advances in Radiation Biology
1st Edition
Volume 4
Advances in Radiation Biology, Volume 4 provides wide-ranging analyses of progress in the various phases of radiation biology. This book discusses the repair processes for photochemical damage in mammalian cells; S-phase recovery or postreplication repair; enzymes involved in the repair of DNA; and reinsertion of nucleotides. The mutation induction in mice; dominant visible mutations; experimental radiation carcinogenesis; and dose-effect relationships are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the toxicology of plutonium; effects of ionizing radiation on terrestrial plant communities; and radiation sensitivities of plant communities. This publication is beneficial to radiation biologists, as well as students and researchers conducting work on radiobiology.
Repair Processes for Photochemical Damage in Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Excision Repair
III. S-Phase Recovery or Postreplication Repair
IV. Photoreactivation
V. Some Implications and Conclusions
References
Enzymes Involved in the Repair of DNA
I. Introduction
II. Incision Step
III. Excision Mechanisms
IV. Pre-Reinsertion Mechanisms
V. Reinsertion of Nucleotides
VI. Sealing of the Final Phosphodiester Bond
VII. Conclusions
References
Mutation Induction in Mice
I. Introduction
II. Gametogenesis
III. Specific Locus Mutations
IV. Dominant Visible Mutations
V. Skeletal Mutations
VI. Histocompatibility Mutations
VII. Recessive Visible Mutations
VIII. Recessive Lethal Mutations
IX. Summary
References
Experimental Radiation Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations on the Significance of Animal Data for Radiation Carcinogenesis
III. Tissues at Risk
IV. Dose-Effect Relationships
V. Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE)
VI. Effect of Dose Rate
VII. Dependence of Sensitivity on Age
VIII. Differences in Sensitivity between Strains and between Species
IX. Summary
References
Toxicology of Plutonium
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Plutonium of Biomedical Interest
III. Disposition of Plutonium in the Body
IV. Biological Effects
V. Countermeasures for Plutonium Contamination
VI. Concluding Comments
References
Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Terrestrial Plant Communities
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Study
III. Types of Effects Observed
IV. Recovery of Radiation-Damaged Plant Communities
V. Radiation Sensitivities of Plant Communities
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
The Breakage-and-Reunion Theory and the Exchange Theory for Chromosomal Aberrations Induced by Ionizing Radiations: A Short History
I. Introduction
II. Chromosomal Aberrations
III. The Development of Breakage-and-Reunion Theory
IV. The Exchange Theory
V. Implications of the Exchange Theory for Aberration Development
VI. Some Questions and Objections
VII. Further Evidence for and against the Exchange Theory
VIII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
No. of pages: 448
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th February 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483281940