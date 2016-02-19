Advances in Quantum Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120350025, 9781483276762

Advances in Quantum Electronics

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: D. W. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483276762
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 310
Description

Advances in Quantum Electronics, Volume 2 deals with the effects of quantum mechanics on the behavior of electrons in matter. This book is divided into three chapters. Chapter 1 reviews the statistical properties of optical fields and spectral processing techniques, including the use of photon correlation techniques to measure scattering effects in a number of different media. The use of optical E.P.R. and excitation spectroscopic techniques and techniques for establishing the location of impurity ions in the chalcogenides are describe in Chapter 2. The last chapter surveys the field of mode locked lasers, the theory of mode locking, techniques, and applications.
This publication is beneficial to graduate students and researchers conducting work on quantum electronics.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Photon Statistics and Photo-Correlation Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Statistical Properties of Optical Fields

A. The Probability Distribution of Intensity Fluctuations

B. Doubletime Probability Distributions

III. Post-detection Signal Statistics

IV. Spectral Processing

A. Reference Beam Methods, Heterodyne and Homodyne Spectroscopy

B. Direct Methods, Photon Correlation Spectroscopy

V. Statistical Accuracy

A. Accuracy of Moment Measurements

B. Accuracy of Spectral Measurements

C. Errors in Heterodyning

VI. Applications

A. Single-interval Photon-counting Distributions

B. Double-time Photon-counting Distributions—Photon-Correlation Spectroscopy

References

The Spectroscopy of Rare Earth Doped Chalcogenides

I. Introduction

II. Optical and Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy

A. Introduction

B. Theory

C. Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy

D. Optical Spectroscopy

E. Conclusions

III. Excitation Spectroscopy

A. Introduction

B. Photoluminescence

C. Cathodoluminescence

D. Electroluminescence

E. Lumocens

F. Conclusions

IV. Preparation of Rare Earth Doped Chalcogenides

A. Introduction

B. Experimental Techniques

C. Diffusion Theory

D. General Considerations on the Doping of Chalcogenides

E. Conclusions

V. The III: VI and II. III2: VI2 Lattices

A. Introduction

B. Optical and Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy

C. Excitation Spectra

D. Conclusions

VI. Conclusions

Appendix

References

Picosecond Light Pulses

I. Introduction

II. Production of Ultrashort Pulses by Mode Locking

A. Mode Locking

B. Self Locking

C. Intra-Cavity Modulation

D. Passive Mode Locking

E. Other Techniques

III. Measurement Techniques

A. Conventional Methods

B. Linear Methods

C. Intensity Correlations

IV. Lasers Locked with Saturable Absorbers

A. Pulse Development

B. Experimental Techniques

V. Chirped Pulses and Pulse Compression

A. Generation of Chirped Optical Pulses

B. Pulse Compression

VI. Applications of Ultrashort Pulses

A. Plasma Production—Laser Interaction with Solids

B. Gas Breakdown

C. High Speed Photography

D. Lifetime Measurements

E. Far Infrared Generation

F. Miscellaneous Applications

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
About the Editor

D. W. Goodwin

