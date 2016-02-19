Advances in Quantum Electronics
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Advances in Quantum Electronics, Volume 2 deals with the effects of quantum mechanics on the behavior of electrons in matter.
This book is divided into three chapters. Chapter 1 reviews the statistical properties of optical fields and spectral processing techniques, including the use of photon correlation techniques to measure scattering effects in a number of different media. The use of optical E.P.R. and excitation spectroscopic techniques and techniques for establishing the location of impurity ions in the chalcogenides are describe in Chapter 2. The last chapter surveys the field of mode locked lasers, the theory of mode locking, techniques, and applications.
This publication is beneficial to graduate students and researchers conducting work on quantum electronics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Photon Statistics and Photo-Correlation Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Statistical Properties of Optical Fields
A. The Probability Distribution of Intensity Fluctuations
B. Doubletime Probability Distributions
III. Post-detection Signal Statistics
IV. Spectral Processing
A. Reference Beam Methods, Heterodyne and Homodyne Spectroscopy
B. Direct Methods, Photon Correlation Spectroscopy
V. Statistical Accuracy
A. Accuracy of Moment Measurements
B. Accuracy of Spectral Measurements
C. Errors in Heterodyning
VI. Applications
A. Single-interval Photon-counting Distributions
B. Double-time Photon-counting Distributions—Photon-Correlation Spectroscopy
The Spectroscopy of Rare Earth Doped Chalcogenides
I. Introduction
II. Optical and Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy
A. Introduction
B. Theory
C. Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy
D. Optical Spectroscopy
E. Conclusions
III. Excitation Spectroscopy
A. Introduction
B. Photoluminescence
C. Cathodoluminescence
D. Electroluminescence
E. Lumocens
F. Conclusions
IV. Preparation of Rare Earth Doped Chalcogenides
A. Introduction
B. Experimental Techniques
C. Diffusion Theory
D. General Considerations on the Doping of Chalcogenides
E. Conclusions
V. The III: VI and II. III2: VI2 Lattices
A. Introduction
B. Optical and Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy
C. Excitation Spectra
D. Conclusions
VI. Conclusions
Appendix
Picosecond Light Pulses
I. Introduction
II. Production of Ultrashort Pulses by Mode Locking
A. Mode Locking
B. Self Locking
C. Intra-Cavity Modulation
D. Passive Mode Locking
E. Other Techniques
III. Measurement Techniques
A. Conventional Methods
B. Linear Methods
C. Intensity Correlations
IV. Lasers Locked with Saturable Absorbers
A. Pulse Development
B. Experimental Techniques
V. Chirped Pulses and Pulse Compression
A. Generation of Chirped Optical Pulses
B. Pulse Compression
VI. Applications of Ultrashort Pulses
A. Plasma Production—Laser Interaction with Solids
B. Gas Breakdown
C. High Speed Photography
D. Lifetime Measurements
E. Far Infrared Generation
F. Miscellaneous Applications
