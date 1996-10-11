Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
F.A. Matsen, Freeon Dynamics: A Novel Theory of Atoms and Molecules. H. Agren, O. Vahtras, and B. Minaev, Response Theory and Calculations of Spin-Orbit Coupling Phenomena in Molecules. P.G. Mezey, FunctionalGroups in Quantum Chemistry. M.K. Mishra and M.N. Medikeri, Characterization of Shape and Auger Resonances Using the Dilated One Electron Propagator Method. B. Engels, L.A. Eriksson, and S. Lunell, Recent Developments in Configuration Interaction and Density Functional Theory Calculations of Radical Hyperfine Structure. P.-O. Lowdin, Some Properties of Linear Functionals and Adjoint Operators. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Quantum Chemistry publishes surveys of current developments in the rapidly developing field of quantum chemistry--a field that falls between the historically established areas of mathematics, physics,chemistry, and biology. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, each presenting new results, this quality serial provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.
Readership
Researchers in quantum chemistry, mathematics, biology, and physics. Universities and industrial research and development groups working on biological molecules and new materials (e.g. semiconductor chips, polymers, and alloys). Companies such as Intel, IBM, Bell Labs, and Genentech.
Reviews
@qu:"Quantum chemistry has emerged as a subject in its own right. The appearance of a review publication which surveys recent achievements in the field is therefore very appropriate and, when it has the quality of this volume, is mostwelcome." @source:--PROCEEDINGS OF THE PHYSICAL SOCIETY @qu:"The juxtaposition of the oldest of quantum chemical studies, atomic structure, and one of the newest, quantum biology, highlights the importance of quantum theory in modern chemistry. Thus, having first opened the book in search of a particular article, the reader is stimulated to delve into fields of which he has but a superficial knowledge. In this way the book can be instrumental in broadening the interests and background of those who turn to it." @source:--THE ROYAL INSTITUTE OF CHEMISTRY
