Advances in Quantum Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120348428, 9780080916170

Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 42

1st Edition

DV-Xa for advanced nano materials and other interesting topics in materials science

eBook ISBN: 9780080916170
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120348428
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th December 2002
Page Count: 496
Description

Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field that falls between the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, each presenting new results, it provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.

Readership

Researchers in quantum chemistry, applied mathematics, biology and physics; universities and industrial research and development groups working on biological molecules and new materials, such as semiconductor chips, polymers, and alloys.

Reviews

"Quantum chemistry has emerged as a subject in its own right. The appearance of a review publication which surveys recent achievements in the field is therefore very appropriate and, when it has the quality of this volume, is most welcome." —PROCEEDINGS OF THE PHYSICAL SOCIETY "The juxtaposition of the oldest of quantum chemical studies, atomic structure, and one of the newest, quantum biology, highlights the importance of quantum theory in modern chemistry. Thus, having first opened the book in search of a particular article, the reader is stimulated to delve into fields of which he has but a superficial knowledge. In this way the book can be instrumental in broadening the interests and background of those who turn to it." —THE ROYAL INSTITUTE OF CHEMISTRY

