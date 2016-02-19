Advances in Quantum Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120348244, 9780080582498

Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 24

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080582498
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd September 1992
Page Count: 297
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
161.70
161.70
161.70
184.80
161.70
161.70
184.80
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
297
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582498

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Author Unknown Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.