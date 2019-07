Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 62

John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.

Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.

Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.