Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 52
1st Edition
Theory of the Interaction of Radiation with Biomolecules
Theoretical studies of the interaction of radiation with biomolecules (J.R. Sabin).
Free-radical-induced DNA damage as approached by quantum-mechanical and Monte Carlo calculations: an overview from the standpoint of an experimentalist (C. von Sonntag).
Energy deposition models at the molecular level in biological systems (A. Munoz).
DFT Treatment of Radiation Produced Radicals in DNA Model Systems (Xifeng Li, M.D. Sevilla).
Computational Studies of Radicals Relevant to Nucleic Acid Damage (F. Tureček).
Radical cations of the nucleic bases and radiation damage to DNA: ab initio study (E. Cauët, J. Liévin).
Charge exchange and fragmentation in slow collisions of He2+ with water molecules (N. Stolterfoht et al.).
How Very Low-energy (0.1-2 eV) Electrons Cause DNA Strand Breaks (J. Simons).
Electron-driven molecular processes induced in biological systems by electromagnetic and other ionizing sources (I. Baccarelli et al.).
Electron Attachment to DNA Base Complexes (A.F. Jalbout, L. Adamowicz).
Accelerating multiple scattering of electrons emitted by ion impact: Contribution to molecular fragmentation and radiation damages (B. Sulik, K. Tokési).
Total Electron Stopping Powers and CSDA- Ranges from 20 eV to 10 MeV electron energies for components of DNA and RNA (A. Akar et al.).
The Influence of Stopping Powers upon Dosimetry for Radiation Therapy with energetic Ions (H. Paul et al.).
Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field that falls between the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, each presenting new results, it provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.
- Publishes articles, invited reviews and proceedings of major international conferences and workshops
- Written by leading international researchers in quantum and theoretical chemistry
- Highlights important interdisciplinary developments
Quantum chemists, physical chemists, physicists
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 11th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467405
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120348527
John Sabin Serial Editor
John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.
Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.
Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA