Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 40

Symbols in Science (Roy McWeeny).



Some Mathematical Problems in the Description of Dissociating Molecules (Brian Sutcliffe).



Recent Applications of Spin-Coupled Valence Bond Theory to Charge Transfer Collisions (D.L. Cooper et al.).



AB Initio Program for Treatment of Related Systems. Transferable Quantities of Localized Molecular Orbitals (C. Kozmutza et al.).

Thiouracils: Structures, Tautomerism, Interaction with Water, and Functioning in RNA and Modified DNA Base Pairs (E.S. Kryachko, Minh Tho Nguyen).



Towards a Rigged Born-Oppenheimer Electronic Theory of Chemical Processes (O. Tapia).



Was H-2 Observed in Solid H2? A Theoretical Answer (H.U. Suter et al.).



D Parameter of the Morse Potential as a New Bond Index for Estimating Bond Breaking Energy in A Molecule (E.S. Apostolova).



Effects of Halogen Substituents on the Conformations of Vinyl Alcohol and Vinyl Thiol: A Theoretical Study (Y. Girard, P. Chaquin).



Localization of Energy Exchanges in Field-Assisted Double-Barrier Resonant Tunneling (C. Perez del Valle et al.).



Spin Uncoupling in Chemical Reactions (B.F. Minaev, H. Ågren).



Assignment and Convergence of IR Spectra for a Sequence of Polypyridine Oligomers (P. Cronstrand, H. Ågren).



D-Wave Bipolaronic Condensate with Short Range Repulsive Electronic Correlations in an Extended Hubbard Model of High Tc Cuprate Superconductors (L.J. Dunne, E.J. Brändas).



Orthogonalization of Vectors and Its Relation to Cognitive Phenomena (V. Srivastava).



Binding in Clusters with Closed-Subshell Atoms (Alkaline-Earth Elements)(I.G. Kaplan et al.).



Reproduction of Metal-Cluster Magic Numbers Using a q-Deformed, 3-Dimensional, Harmonic Oscillator Model (A. Kuleff et al.).



Reaction Dynamics of Metallic Clusters Colliding with Atoms (Ulf Saalmann).



Finite Element Three-Body Studies of Bound and Resonant States in Atoms and Molecules (T. Alferova et al.).



A Computer Simulation of the Ring Puckering and Oxygen Wagging Dynamics in the S0 State of Cyclobutanone (D.C. Moule et al.).



Finite-Difference Calculations for Atoms and Diatomic Molecules in Strong Magnetic and Static Electric Fields (M.V. Ivanov, P. Schmelcher).