Advances in Quantum Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120348084, 9780080582337

Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 8

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Per-Olov Lowdin
eBook ISBN: 9780080582337
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 1974
Page Count: 290
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
196.35
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582337

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Per-Olov Lowdin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF QUANTUM CHEMISTRY, UPPSALA UNIVERSITY, UPPSALA, SWEDEN AND QUANTUM THEORY PROJECT, UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.