Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 2
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Per-Olov Lowdin
eBook ISBN: 9780080582276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 371
Details
- No. of pages:
- 371
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080582276
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Per-Olov Lowdin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF QUANTUM CHEMISTRY, UPPSALA UNIVERSITY, UPPSALA, SWEDEN AND QUANTUM THEORY PROJECT, UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.