Advances in Quantum Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120348022, 9780080582276

Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Per-Olov Lowdin
eBook ISBN: 9780080582276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 371
Details

No. of pages:
371
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582276

About the Serial Editors

Per-Olov Lowdin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF QUANTUM CHEMISTRY, UPPSALA UNIVERSITY, UPPSALA, SWEDEN AND QUANTUM THEORY PROJECT, UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA

