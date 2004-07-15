Advances in Quantum Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120348466, 9780080544083

Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 46

1st Edition

Theory of the Interaction of Swift Ions with Matter, Part 2

Editors: Remigio Cabrera-Trujillo John Sabin
eBook ISBN: 9780080544083
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120348466
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th July 2004
Page Count: 354
Table of Contents

Preface (R. Cabrera-Trujillo, J.R. Sabin).

  1. Density functional theory-based stopping power for 3D and 2D systems (A.Sarasola et al.).
  2. Friction force for charged particles at large distances from metal surfaces (K. Tõkési et al.).
  3. Resonant coherent excitation of channeled ions (F.J. García de Abajo, V.H. Ponce.
  4. The Barkas-effect correction to Bethe-Bloch stopping power (L.E. Porter).
  5. Molecular stopping powers from the target oscillator strength distribution (R. Cabrera-Trujillo et al.).
  6. Chemical and physical state effects in electronic stopping (P. Bauer, Dieter Semrad).
  7. Calculation of cross sections for proton and antiproton stopping in molecules (L. Pichl).
  8. Advances in the Core-And-Bond (CAB) formalism for proton stopping in molecular targets (S.A. Cruz, J. Soullard).
  9. Aspects of relativistic sum rules (S.M. Cohen).
  10. Stopping power of an electron gas for heavy unit charges: models in the kinetic approximation (I. Nagy, B. Apagyi).
  11. High Z ions in hot, dense matter (J.W. Dufty).
  12. Interferences in electron emission from H2 induced by fast ion impact (N. Stolterfoht).
  13. Thoughts about nano dosimetry (H. Bichsel).

Description

Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field that falls between the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, and chemistry. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, as well as regular thematic issues, each volume presents new results and provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.

The intention of this volume, as with the previous volume in this series is to present the latest developments in the field of energy deposition as it is actually viewed by many of the major researchers working in this area. It is not possible to incorporate all of the important players and all of the topics related to energy deposition in the limited space available; however the editors have tried to present the state of the art as it is now.

Readership

Quantum chemists, physical chemists, physicists.

Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080544083
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120348466

About the Editors

Remigio Cabrera-Trujillo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico

John Sabin

John Sabin Editor

John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.

Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.

Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

