Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 46
1st Edition
Theory of the Interaction of Swift Ions with Matter, Part 2
Table of Contents
Preface (R. Cabrera-Trujillo, J.R. Sabin).
- Density functional theory-based stopping power for 3D and 2D systems (A.Sarasola et al.).
- Friction force for charged particles at large distances from metal surfaces (K. Tõkési et al.).
- Resonant coherent excitation of channeled ions (F.J. García de Abajo, V.H. Ponce.
- The Barkas-effect correction to Bethe-Bloch stopping power (L.E. Porter).
- Molecular stopping powers from the target oscillator strength distribution (R. Cabrera-Trujillo et al.).
- Chemical and physical state effects in electronic stopping (P. Bauer, Dieter Semrad).
- Calculation of cross sections for proton and antiproton stopping in molecules (L. Pichl).
- Advances in the Core-And-Bond (CAB) formalism for proton stopping in molecular targets (S.A. Cruz, J. Soullard).
- Aspects of relativistic sum rules (S.M. Cohen).
- Stopping power of an electron gas for heavy unit charges: models in the kinetic approximation (I. Nagy, B. Apagyi).
- High Z ions in hot, dense matter (J.W. Dufty).
- Interferences in electron emission from H2 induced by fast ion impact (N. Stolterfoht).
- Thoughts about nano dosimetry (H. Bichsel).
Description
Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field that falls between the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, and chemistry. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, as well as regular thematic issues, each volume presents new results and provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.
The intention of this volume, as with the previous volume in this series is to present the latest developments in the field of energy deposition as it is actually viewed by many of the major researchers working in this area. It is not possible to incorporate all of the important players and all of the topics related to energy deposition in the limited space available; however the editors have tried to present the state of the art as it is now.
Readership
Quantum chemists, physical chemists, physicists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 15th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080544083
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120348466
About the Editors
Remigio Cabrera-Trujillo Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico
John Sabin Editor
John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.
Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.
Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA