Advances in Quantum Chemistry, Volume 45
1st Edition
Theory of the Interaction of Swift Ions with Matter, Part 1
Table of Contents
Preface (R. Cabrera-Trujillo, J.R. Sabin).
The Theory and Computation of Energy Deposition Properties (R. Cabrera-Trujillo, J.R. Sabin).
Ionization and energy loss beyond perturbation theory (P.L. Grande , G. Schiwietz).
Non-Linear Approach to the Energy Loss of Ions in Solidsm (N.R. Arista, A.F. Lifschitz).
Molecular dynamics simulations of energy deposition in solids (M.J. Caturla, A. Gras Martí).
Dynamical Processes in Stopping Cross Sections (R. Cabrera-Trujillo et al.).
The Treatment of Energy Loss inTerms of Induced Current Density (V.A. Khodyrev).
The Use of Green's Functions in the Calculation of Proton Stopping Power (E.J. McGuire).
Charge Exchange Processes in Low Energy Ion-Metal Collisions (R.C. Monreal, F. Flores).
Nonlinear Screening and Electron Capture Processes of Ions in Metals (R. Díez Muiño, A. Arnau).
Energy loss in the interaction of atomic particles with solid surfaces (M. Alducin, J.I. Juaristi).
Nonlinear, Band-structure, and Surface Effects in the Interaction of Charged Particles with Solids (J.M. Pitarke et al.).
Electronic Stopping and Momentum Density of Diamond from First-Principles Treatment of the Microscopic Dielectric Function (R.J. Mathar et al.).
Description
Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current developments in this rapidly developing field that falls between the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. With invited reviews written by leading international researchers, each presenting new results, it provides a single vehicle for following progress in this interdisciplinary area.
The intention of this and the next volume in this series is to present the latest developments in the field of energy deposition as it is actually viewed by many of the major researchers working in this area. It is hard to incorporate all of the important players and all of the topics related to energy deposition in the limited space available; however the editors have tried to present the state of the art as it is now.
"Quantum chemistry has emerged as a subject in its own right. The appearance of a review publication which surveys recent achievements in the field is therefore very appropriate." —PROCEEDINGS OF THE PHYSICAL SOCIETY
About the Serial Volume Editors
Remigio Cabrera-Trujillo Serial Volume Editor
Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico
John Sabin Serial Volume Editor
John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.
Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.
Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA