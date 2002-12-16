Advances in Quantative Structure - Property Relationships, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Electronic effects of substituents on oxidation reactions S.P. Gupta Molecular geometry as a source of chemical information - applications of the bond valence-bond number models Stawomir J. Grabowski and Tadeusz M. Krygowski The prediction of density Guy Piacenza, Guy Jacob and Roger Gallo Halogens in molecular structure-property relationships Paul G. Seybold Phase change structure property quantitative relationships via intermolecular force parameters Marvin Charton
Description
The object of this series is to provide interesting and timely reviews covering all aspects of the field. It is our hope that this will encourage the transfer of new methods, techniques, and parameterizations from the field in which they were developed to other areas that can make good use of them.
Key Features
· Quantitative Structure Property Relationships (QSPR) have developed into a major method of chemical research in many scientific disciplines · Provides much needed cross fertilization between disciplines researching QSPR
Readership
Of interest to medicinal, pharmaceutical and environmental chemists, and to those interested in predicting the properties of chemical compounds. Physical organic chemists will also find much of interest in this title.
Details
No. of pages: 238
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2002
- Published:
- 16th December 2002
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444511126
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552255
About the Authors
Marvin Charton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, USA