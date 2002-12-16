Advances in Quantative Structure - Property Relationships - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444511126, 9780080552255

Advances in Quantative Structure - Property Relationships, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: Marvin Charton
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444511126
eBook ISBN: 9780080552255
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 16th December 2002
Page Count: 238
Table of Contents

Electronic effects of substituents on oxidation reactions S.P. Gupta Molecular geometry as a source of chemical information - applications of the bond valence-bond number models Stawomir J. Grabowski and Tadeusz M. Krygowski The prediction of density Guy Piacenza, Guy Jacob and Roger Gallo Halogens in molecular structure-property relationships Paul G. Seybold Phase change structure property quantitative relationships via intermolecular force parameters Marvin Charton

Description

The object of this series is to provide interesting and timely reviews covering all aspects of the field. It is our hope that this will encourage the transfer of new methods, techniques, and parameterizations from the field in which they were developed to other areas that can make good use of them.

Key Features

· Quantitative Structure Property Relationships (QSPR) have developed into a major method of chemical research in many scientific disciplines · Provides much needed cross fertilization between disciplines researching QSPR

Readership

Of interest to medicinal, pharmaceutical and environmental chemists, and to those interested in predicting the properties of chemical compounds. Physical organic chemists will also find much of interest in this title.

Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444511126
eBook ISBN:
9780080552255

About the Authors

Marvin Charton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, USA

