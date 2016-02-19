Advances in Protein Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342297, 9780080582023

Advances in Protein Chemistry, Volume 29

1st Edition

Serial Editors: C.B. Anfinsen John Edsall Frederic Richards
eBook ISBN: 9780080582023
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1975
Page Count: 315
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
315
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080582023

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

C.B. Anfinsen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Arthritis and Metabolic Diseases

John Edsall Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biological Laboratories Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frederic Richards Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.