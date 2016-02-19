Advances in Protein Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342143, 9780080581873

Advances in Protein Chemistry, Volume 14

1st Edition

Serial Editors: C.B. Anfinsen M. L. Anson Kenneth Bailey John Edsall
eBook ISBN: 9780080581873
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 519
No. of pages:
519
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080581873

About the Serial Editors

C.B. Anfinsen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Cellular Physiology, National Heart institute Bethesda, Maryland

M. L. Anson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Kenneth Bailey Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England

John Edsall Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Biological Laboratories Harvard University Cambridge, Massachusetts

