Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748270, 9780080888712

Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology, Volume 78

1st Edition

Editors: David Eisenberg Alexander McPherson
eBook ISBN: 9780080888712
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th December 2009
Page Count: 184
Table of Contents

1. Angiopoietins and Tie Receptors (Nikolov)
2. Tandem repeats in proteins: sequence, structure and function (Kajava)
3. Protein aggregation: from inclusion bodies to amyloid and biomaterials (Mitraki)
4. Modeling and structural determination and design (Morozov)
5. Structure and role of periplasmic chaperones involved in bacterial secretion (Waksman)
6. Structural bases for corneal transparency (Knupp)
7. Taking charge of proteins: the simple side of intermolecular electrostatics and protein aggregation (Faull)

Description

Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology serial has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics. This eclectic volume features articles on a variety of topical subjects.

Key Features

• Includes new information about protocols and analysis of proteins
• Eclectic volume presents chapters by a wide range of leading experts
• Presents new, cutting-edge information that will serve as an essential addition to any bookshelf or laboratory

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists

Reviews

"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." -- NATURE

About the Editors

David Eisenberg Editor

Alexander McPherson Editor

