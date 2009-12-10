Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Angiopoietins and Tie Receptors (Nikolov)
2. Tandem repeats in proteins: sequence, structure and function (Kajava)
3. Protein aggregation: from inclusion bodies to amyloid and biomaterials (Mitraki)
4. Modeling and structural determination and design (Morozov)
5. Structure and role of periplasmic chaperones involved in bacterial secretion (Waksman)
6. Structural bases for corneal transparency (Knupp)
7. Taking charge of proteins: the simple side of intermolecular electrostatics and protein aggregation (Faull)
Description
Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology serial has been a continuous, essential resource for protein chemists. Covering reviews of methodology and research in all aspects of protein chemistry, including purification/expression, proteomics, modeling and structural determination and design, each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins while presenting the most recent findings from leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics. This eclectic volume features articles on a variety of topical subjects.
• Includes new information about protocols and analysis of proteins
• Eclectic volume presents chapters by a wide range of leading experts
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, protein chemists, structural geneticists, and structural biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 10th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080888712
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748270
"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." -- NATURE
About the Editors
David Eisenberg Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.