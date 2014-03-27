Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One: Bioinformatics Tools to Identify and Quantify Proteins Using Mass Spectrometry Data
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 MS Data
3 Protein Identification
4 Protein Quantification
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Unraveling Oxidation-Induced Modifications in Proteins by Proteomics
Abstract
1 A Very Brief Introduction to Oxidative Stress and Redox Homeostasis
2 Proteins as Targets of Oxidative Modification
3 Redox Proteomics: The Comprehensive Study of Oxidation-Induced Protein Damage
4 The Use of Proteomics for Mapping the Redox Homeostasis Network: Lessons from Cancer Research
5 Perspectives and Conclusions
Chapter Three: Role of Proteomics in Biomarker Discovery: Prognosis and Diagnosis of Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Abstract
1 Summary
2 Commonly Used Methods for Proteome Characterization
3 Proteomics and Biomarker
4 Diagnosis of Neuropsychiatric Disorders
5 Proteomics of Neuropsychiatric Disorders
6 Strength, Weakness, and Future Challenges: Biomarker Discovery
7 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Four: On the Use of Knowledge-Based Potentials for the Evaluation of Models of Protein–Protein, Protein–DNA, and Protein–RNA Interactions
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Knowledge-Based Potentials
3 Modeling of Protein Interactions Using Templates
4 Modeling Interactions of Proteins Using Docking
5 Prediction of Protein-Binding Regions
6 Characterization of Transcription Factor-Binding Sites
7 Adapting Split-Statistical Potentials for Protein–DNA Interactions
8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Algorithms, Applications, and Challenges of Protein Structure Alignment
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Structural Alphabet
3 Protein Pairwise Structure Alignment
4 Protein MSA
5 Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter Six: Application of Evolutionary Based in Silico Methods to Predict the Impact of Single Amino Acid Substitutions in Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
3 Results
4 Discussion
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Current State-of-the-Art Molecular Dynamics Methods and Applications
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The Role of Computer Experiments in Modern Science
3 Brief History of Computer Molecular Simulations
4 Physics in MD
5 Algorithms for MD Simulations
6 Computational Complexity of MD Simulations and Methods to Increase Efficiency
7 High-Performance Parallel Computing
8 General-Purpose Computing Using Graphics Processing Units
9 Software for MD Simulations
10 Force Fields for MD
11 Current Limitations of MD
12 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter Eight: Intrinsically Disordered Proteins—Relation to General Model Expressing the Active Role of the Water Environment
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Definition of the Fuzzy Oil Drop Model
3 Results
4 Discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Chapter Nine: Conformational Elasticity can Facilitate TALE–DNA Recognition
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Results
4 Discussion
Acknowledgments
Chapter Ten: Computational Approaches and Resources in Single Amino Acid Substitutions Analysis Toward Clinical Research
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Computational Methods in SAP Analysis
3 Database Resources for SAPs
4 Molecular Phenotypic Effect Analysis
5 Sequence Information Analysis
6 Computational Methods for Structure Determination
7 Docking
8 Types of Docking
9 Molecular Dynamics
10 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
This eclectic volume features two major topics: applications of mass spectrometry in bioscience; and computational methods for analysis of protein structure and interactions with other macromolecules.
Published continuously since 1944, the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series has been the essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins. Each thematically organized volume is guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
Key Features
- Describes advances in application of powerful techniques in a wide bioscience area
- Chapters are written by authorities in their field
- Targeted to a wide audience of researchers, specialists, and students
- The information provided in the volume is well supported by a number of high quality illustrations, figures, and tables
Readership
The intended audiences for this volume are researchers and specialists in protein structure and interactions, cancer biology, psychiatry and mass spectrometry. This volume would be also of a great use to students working on projects from the abovementioned areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 27th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003732
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001684
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK