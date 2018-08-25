Advances in Productive, Safe, and Responsible Coal Mining
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Profitable Coal Mining Means Being Productive, Safe, and Environmentally Responsible
2. Safety and Productivity in Coal Mining – How to Make Both the Top Priority
3. Harm Coal Mining
4. Productive, Safe, and Responsible Operations Are Not Possible Without Visible Safety Leadership
5. Optimization of Coal Recovery and Production Rate as a Function of Panel Dimensions
6. Mine Ventilation Networks Optimized for Safety and Productivity
7. Developing Effective Proximity Detection Systems for Underground Coal Mines
8. Communication and Tracking System Performance
9. Out-of-Seam Dilution: Economic Impacts and Control Strategies
10. Coal Mine Methane: Control, Utilization, and Abatement
11. Diesel Particulate Matter: Monitoring and Control Improves Safety and Air Quality
12. Engineered Noise Controls for Miner Safety and Environmental Responsibility
13. Sustainable Coal Waste Disposal Practices
14. Sustainable Reclamation and Water Management Practices
15. The Role of Research in the Coal Mining Industry: Moving Forward Using Lessons from the Past
Description
Advances in Productive, Safe, and Responsible Coal Mining covers the latest advancements in coal mining technology and practices. It gives a comprehensive introduction to the latest research and technology developments, addressing problems and issues currently being faced, and is a valuable resource of complied technical information on the latest coal mining safety and health research. As coal's staying power has been at the forefront of the world’s energy mix for more than a century, this book explores critical issues affecting coal mining, including how to maintain low-cost productivity, address health and safety hazards, and how to be responsible environmental stewards.
This book takes a holistic approach in addressing each issue from the perspective of its impact on the coal mining operation and industry as a whole.
Key Features
- Explains how to effectively produce coal within existing environmental constraints
- Encapsulates the latest health and safety research and technological advances in the coal mining industry
- Written by authors who have developed the latest technology for coal mines
Readership
Process improvement teams; mine engineers; company executives; undergraduate and graduate-level mining engineering students; current or potential mining executives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 25th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081013014
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081012888
About the Editors
Joseph Hirschi Editor
Dr Hirschi is a Productivity Analyst in the Smart Solutions group. Prior to embarking on this new role, he was a project manager for the Illinois Clean Coal Institute leading their research efforts in coal mining and preparation. He has adjunct faculty status in the College of Engineering at Southern Illinois University, the institution from which he received a PhD degree in Engineering Science. He received BS and MS degrees in Mining Engineering and a MBA degree from the University of Utah. The first half of his career was at the Galatia Mine in southern Illinois where he was a safety technician, operations foreman, and mine engineer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Productivity Analyst, Smart Solutions, Komatsu Mining Corporation, Mt. Vernon, USA and Instructor, Mining and Mineral Resources Engineering Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, USA