Advances in Production Management Systems
1st Edition
Description
This book is divided into four sections: invited papers, principles, systems and techniques. The invited papers form an extensive overview of the state-of-the-art of production management. The themes range from the everlasting hunt for better productivity to the implications of CIM architectures (particularly CIM-OSA) for production management. The other three sections of the book look at the various problems affecting production management. One of the characteristics of modern production management is the need for better principles, systems and techniques for interorganizational production management. Another topic of crucial relevance is the necessity to master not only repetitive manufacturing but also one-of-a-kind product manufacturing. From the managerial point of view, the forecast-based make-to-stock principles have proven insufficient, with market forces demanding fast and reliable deliveries of customer-oriented products. The goals of production management have been re-evaluated as a result.
Table of Contents
Invited Papers: Breakthroughs in Manufacturing Today (R.L. Harmon). The Architectural Framework and Models of CIM-OSA (J. Vlietstra). CIM for Multi-Supplier Operations (H.-J. Schneider, M.E. Lock, M. Matthiesen, H.C. Rentschler). Towards One-Of-A-Kind Production: The Future of European Industry (J.C. Wortmann).
Sections: Principles: Strategy for Production Management. Interfaces of Product Design. Production Flow. Economics and Organization. Service Factory. Logistics. Applications. Production Management Typologies. Systems: Distributed Systems. Design Process and Methods. Design Tools. Production Management and CIM. Sociotechnical Viewpoints. Systems for Cells & Workshops. New Architectures. SME-Systems. JIT Systems. Techniques: Simulation. Distribution and Co-Ordination. Expert Systems. Transportation Problems. Networking. Scheduling.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 15th January 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597366
About the Editor
E. Eloranta
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Industrial Automation, Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland