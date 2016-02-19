Advances in Production Management Systems

Invited Papers: Breakthroughs in Manufacturing Today (R.L. Harmon). The Architectural Framework and Models of CIM-OSA (J. Vlietstra). CIM for Multi-Supplier Operations (H.-J. Schneider, M.E. Lock, M. Matthiesen, H.C. Rentschler). Towards One-Of-A-Kind Production: The Future of European Industry (J.C. Wortmann).

Sections: Principles: Strategy for Production Management. Interfaces of Product Design. Production Flow. Economics and Organization. Service Factory. Logistics. Applications. Production Management Typologies. Systems: Distributed Systems. Design Process and Methods. Design Tools. Production Management and CIM. Sociotechnical Viewpoints. Systems for Cells & Workshops. New Architectures. SME-Systems. JIT Systems. Techniques: Simulation. Distribution and Co-Ordination. Expert Systems. Transportation Problems. Networking. Scheduling.