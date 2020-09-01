Advances in Power Boilers
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Fossil Fuels. incineration and environmental issues
Jun Inumaru
1.1 Over view and properties of Coal, Oil, Gas, Incineration
1.2 Combustion of fuels- Coal fired, Oil fired, Gas fired
1.3 Emission-induced environmental issues and protection
2. Introduction to power boilers
Mamoru Ozawa
2.1 History of power boiler development
2.2 Type of power boiler and principal structure- Conventional fossil fuel fired power boiler- Bubbling and circulating fluidized-bed boilers- PFBC- IGCC
3. General Planning of thermal power plant
Atsuhiro Hanatani
Principal concept for high-efficiency (performance) plant
Reheat cycle & regenerative cycle
General planning of thermal power plant and power boiler
4. Power boilers component design
4.1 Boiler gas-side & furnace design, including materials
Atsuhiro Hanatani and Akira Yamad
Fundamentals of radiative heat transfer in furnace
Membrane wall design
Pulverized coal combustion
Stoker combustion
Cyclone furnace
Burner design
Superheater and Re-heater design/convective heat transfer
Economizer and air heater design/convective heat transferFuel and ash treatment
Fluidized bed combustion
Circulating fluidized bed combustionPressurized fluidized bed combustion
Gasification processDe NOx, de SOx process, gas cleaning
Fouling & corrosion
4.2 Water circulation design
By Akira Yamada and Mamoru Ozawa
Membrane wall (water wall) heat transfer
Heat transfer problems in Superheater
Heat Transfer problems in economizer
Heat transfer in regenerator
Water circulation principle
Natural circulationForced circulationOnce-through
Supercritical pressure and sliding pressure operation
Incrustation, Erosion and Corrosion and Water treatment
5. Construction, Operation and Control
Akira Yamad
5.1 Construction
5.2 Operation and Control
Dynamic behavior of power boiler and control system
Start up, and shut down
Partial load operation/Variable-pressure (Sliding-pressure)
6. Combined cycle plant
Akira Yamada
6.1 System structure
6.2 Exhaust heat recovery system
7. Advanced ultra-supercritical boiler
Akira Yamada
7.1 History of development of USC and AUSC
7.2 Sate-of-the-art of AUSC
8. Examples of thermal power stationTachibana-wan (Supercritical Sliding pressure once-through boilers)
Akira Yamada
Himeji (Combined)
Akira Yamada
Karita (PFBC)
Atsuhiro Hanatani
Nakoso (IGCC)
Akira Yamada
Incineration firing Chiba (CFB)
Mamoru Ozawa
9. Power boiler explosion and inspection
9.1 History of boiler explosion
Mamoru Ozawa
9.2 History of Standards, Regulation and Inspection
Mamoru Ozawa
9.3 Modern Regulation and Inspection system
Atsuhiro Hanatan
10. Future perspective and remarks
Jun Inumaru
Description
Advances in Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation is the second volume in the JSME Series on Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation. Series Editor Yasuo Koizumi and his Volume Editor Hitoshi Asano build on the fundamentals of nuclear and thermal power generation by firstly analysing different fuel options for thermal power generation and then also different reactor types for nuclear power generation. The design of conventional, natural and forced circulation reactors are explained in detail, as well as bubbling and circulation fluidized-bed reactors, making this a valuable guide for engineers and regulators developing nuclear and thermal power generation systems. Combining their wealth of experience and knowledge, the author team present recent advanced technologies to the reader to enable them to further develop their research in various fields, notably combined cycles, USD and AUSC, as well as PFBC and IGCC. The most recent research on the best practises for construction, operation and control of these reactors are clearly presented, and regulations and standards are considered throughout. The inclusion of photographs and drawings make this a unique reference for all those working and researching in the thermal and nuclear fields.
Key Features
- Develops a deeper understanding of the Construction, operation and control of nuclear and thermal and power generation systems
- Written by experts from the leaders and pioneers in nuclear research at the Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers and draws upon their combined wealth of knowledge and experience
- Includes photographs and drawings of real examples and case studies from Japan and other key regions such as the US and Europe to provide a deeper learning opportunity
Readership
Researchers and professional engineers in nuclear and thermal energy engineering, Post-graduate students in power generation, especially nuclear and thermal; nuclear engineers, plant operators and regulators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128203606
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mamoru Ozawa Editor
Mamoru OZAWA is a professor of Faculty of Safety Science, Kansai University. He received his doctoral degree from Osaka University in 1977. His research interests include boiling heat transfer, two-phase flow, combustion and boiler. He has co-authored more than 150 refereed journals. He has been author, co-author or editor of many published books including “Steam Power Engineering” from Cambridge University Press, “Boiling” from Elsevier, “Science of Societal Safety” from Springer. He served secretary and/or organizer of the Japan-US Seminar on Two-Phase Flow Dynamics, Board of directors and President of Heat Transfer Society of Japan, Chairman of Power and Energy System Division of JSME, and assembly member and/or chairman of various international conferences on heat transfer, two-phase flow, and power engineering. He was awarded several times from academic societies including JSME. Now he is continuously publishing a series of articles about history of boiler technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Safety Science, Kansai University, Japan
Hitoshi Asano Editor
Dr. Hitoshi Asano is a professor at Graduate School of Engineering, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kobe University where he teaches in the Department of Mechanical Engineering on Energy Conversion Technology, Thermodynamics, heat Transfer and Thermal Energy Systems. His research interests include Visualization and Measurements of Gas-Liquid Two-Phase Flow by Neutron Radiography, Heat Transfer and Flow Characteristics in Plate and Plate-Fin Heat Exchanger and Condensing Heat Transfer Enhancement in Condenser Used for Heat Pump Water Heater. He has contributed to a variety of successful book publications and authored many top journal articles in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor at Graduate School of Engineering, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Kobe University