Advances in Power Boilers

1. Fossil Fuels. incineration and environmental issues

Jun Inumaru

1.1 Over view and properties of Coal, Oil, Gas, Incineration

1.2 Combustion of fuels- Coal fired, Oil fired, Gas fired

1.3 Emission-induced environmental issues and protection

2. Introduction to power boilers

Mamoru Ozawa

2.1 History of power boiler development

2.2 Type of power boiler and principal structure- Conventional fossil fuel fired power boiler- Bubbling and circulating fluidized-bed boilers- PFBC- IGCC

3. General Planning of thermal power plant

Atsuhiro Hanatani

Principal concept for high-efficiency (performance) plant

Reheat cycle & regenerative cycle

General planning of thermal power plant and power boiler

4. Power boilers component design

4.1 Boiler gas-side & furnace design, including materials

Atsuhiro Hanatani and Akira Yamad

Fundamentals of radiative heat transfer in furnace

Membrane wall design

Pulverized coal combustion

Stoker combustion

Cyclone furnace

Burner design

Superheater and Re-heater design/convective heat transfer

Economizer and air heater design/convective heat transferFuel and ash treatment

Fluidized bed combustion

Circulating fluidized bed combustionPressurized fluidized bed combustion

Gasification processDe NOx, de SOx process, gas cleaning

Fouling & corrosion

4.2 Water circulation design

By Akira Yamada and Mamoru Ozawa

Membrane wall (water wall) heat transfer

Heat transfer problems in Superheater

Heat Transfer problems in economizer

Heat transfer in regenerator

Water circulation principle

Natural circulationForced circulationOnce-through

Supercritical pressure and sliding pressure operation

Incrustation, Erosion and Corrosion and Water treatment

5. Construction, Operation and Control

Akira Yamad

5.1 Construction

5.2 Operation and Control

Dynamic behavior of power boiler and control system

Start up, and shut down

Partial load operation/Variable-pressure (Sliding-pressure)

6. Combined cycle plant

Akira Yamada

6.1 System structure

6.2 Exhaust heat recovery system

7. Advanced ultra-supercritical boiler

Akira Yamada

7.1 History of development of USC and AUSC

7.2 Sate-of-the-art of AUSC

8. Examples of thermal power stationTachibana-wan (Supercritical Sliding pressure once-through boilers)

Akira Yamada

Himeji (Combined)

Akira Yamada

Karita (PFBC)

Atsuhiro Hanatani

Nakoso (IGCC)

Akira Yamada

Incineration firing Chiba (CFB)

Mamoru Ozawa

9. Power boiler explosion and inspection

9.1 History of boiler explosion

Mamoru Ozawa

9.2 History of Standards, Regulation and Inspection

Mamoru Ozawa

9.3 Modern Regulation and Inspection system

Atsuhiro Hanatan

10. Future perspective and remarks

Jun Inumaru