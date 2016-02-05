Advances in Potato Chemistry and Technology
2nd Edition
Advances in Potato Chemistry and Technology, Second Edition, presents the latest knowledge on potato chemistry, including the identification, analysis, and uses of chemical components in potatoes. Beginning with a brief description of potato components, the book then delves into their role during processing, then presenting information on strategies for quality optimization that provides students, researchers, and technologists working in the area of food science with recent information and updates on state-of-the-art technologies.
The updated edition includes the latest information related to the identification, analysis, and use of chemical components of potatoes, carbohydrate and non-carbohydrate composition, cell wall chemistry, an analysis of glycoalkaloids, phenolics and anthocyanins, thermal processing, and quality optimization.
In addition, new and sophisticated methods of quality determination of potatoes and their products, innovative and healthy potato-based foods, the future of genetically modified potatoes, and the non-food use of potatoes and their products is discussed.
- Includes both the emerging non-food uses of potato and potato-by-products as well as the expanding knowledge on the food-focused use of potatoes
- Presents case studies on the problems, factors, proposed solutions, and pros and cons of each, allowing readers facing similar concerns and issues to effectively and efficiently identify an appropriate solution
- Written by a global collection of experts in both food and non-food potato science
Food scientists, food chemists, nutritionists, upper-level undergraduate and graduate students and food-industry professionals working with potatoes
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Chemistry, Processing, and Nutritional Attributes of Potatoes—An Introduction
- Chapter 1. Potato Origin and Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Origin, Domestication, and Diversity
- 3. Production in the Center of Origin
- 4. Spread and Global Production Trends Outside the Center of Origin
- 5. Conservation in the Center of Origin
- 6. Uses of Potato in the Center of Origin
- 7. Trend for Sustainable Conservation and Use
- Chapter 2. Cell Wall Polysaccharides of Potato
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Isolation of Potato Cell Walls
- 3. Cell Wall Polysaccharides
- 4. Effects of Heating on Potato Cell Wall Polysaccharides
- 5. Distribution of Pectin in Potato Tuber and Function in Cell Walls
- Chapter 3. Structure of Potato Starch
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Polysaccharide Components of Potato Starch
- 3. Starch Granules in Potato
- 4. Phosphorylated Potato Starch
- 5. Potato Starch Synthesis
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Potato Proteins: Functional Food Ingredients
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Potato Proteins
- 3. Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Potato Lipids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lipids of Potato
- 3. Lipids of Transgenic Potato Cultivars
- Chapter 6. Vitamins, Phytonutrients, and Minerals in Potato
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Potatoes, Nutrition, and the Food Debates
- 3. Basic Potato Nutritional Content
- 4. A Survey of Vitamins in Potatoes
- 5. Glycoalkaloids
- 6. Potato Minerals
- 7. Potato Phenylpropanoids
- 8. Effect of Development on Tuber Phytonutrients
- 9. Carotenoids
- 10. Effect of Cooking on Phytonutrient Content
- 11. The Role of Potatoes in Global Food Security
- 12. Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Glycoalkaloids and Calystegine Alkaloids in Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Glycoalkaloids
- 3. Calystegine Alkaloids
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Potato Starch and Its Modification
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Potato Starch versus Cereal Starches
- 3. Potato Starch Modification
- 4. Nutritional and Toxicological Aspects
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Colored Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Potatoes with Red and Purple Flesh
- 3. Potato Antioxidants
- 4. Colored Potato AOA
- 5. Factors Influencing Levels of Beneficial Phytochemicals, AOA, and Antinutrients in Colored Potatoes
- 6. Health Benefits, Nutritional Aspects, and Use of Colored Potatoes
- 7. Conclusions and Future Trends
- Chapter 10. Postharvest Storage of Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Maturity of Tubers
- 3. Growing Conditions Affecting Postharvest Storage
- 4. Harvesting and Handling Factors Affecting Postharvest Storage
- 5. Pests and Diseases
- 6. Biochemical Changes of Tubers During Storage
- 7. Storage Preparations and Conditions
- 8. Storage Process
- 9. Management of Storage Environment
- 10. Effect of Postharvest Storage on Processing and Nutritional Quality of Potatoes
- Chapter 11. Organic Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Macroelements (N, P, K, Ca, Mg, S)
- 3. Phenolic Compounds
- 4. Carotenoids
- 5. Glycoalkaloids
- 6. Ascorbic Acid
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Potato Flavor
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Aroma and Flavor
- 3. Identifying Flavor Compounds
- 4. Taste
- 5. Texture
- 6. Influence of Growth and Storage Environment on Flavor
- 7. Combining Sensory Panels with Molecular and Metabolomics Approaches
- 8. Summary
- Chapter 13. Microstructure, Starch Digestion, and Glycemic Index of Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Starch Digestion and GI of Potatoes
- 3. Potato Microstructure and Starch Digestion
- 4. Rheology of Food Matrix and Starch Digestion
- 5. Formulated Foods and Starch Digestion
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 14. Thermal Processing of Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Product versus Quality
- 3. Processing versus Quality
- 4. Softening Kinetics
- 5. Quality Optimization
- 6. Novel or Emerging Methods and Outlook for the Future
- Chapter 15. Fried and Dehydrated Potato Products
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Importance of Chemical Composition in Potato Processing
- 3. Importance of Microstructure in Potato Processing
- 4. Potato Processing: Important Derived Products
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Textural Characteristics of Raw and Cooked Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cooking and Sensory Characteristics
- 3. Textural Characteristics
- 4. Rheological and Thermal Characteristics
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 17. Mechanisms of Oil Uptake in French Fries
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physics of Cooling and Oil Uptake During Cooling
- 3. Typology of Defects Provoking Oil Uptake
- 4. Multiscale Modeling of Oil Uptake
- 5. Deviations to Generally Accepted Oil Uptake Mechanisms
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 18. Acrylamide in Potato Products
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Aspects Affecting Acrylamide Formation in Fried Potato Products and Possible Mitigation Strategies
- 3. Additives or Processing Aids—from Lab Tests to Industrial Scale
- 4. Evolution of Risk Management
- 5. Future Outlook
- Chapter 19. Advanced Analytical Techniques for Quality Evaluation of Potato and Its Products
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Analytical Techniques
- 3. Quality Evaluation
- 4. Advanced Techniques
- 5. Final Remarks
- Chapter 20. The Role of Potatoes in Biomedical/Pharmaceutical and Fermentation Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biomedical Applications
- 3. Pharmaceutical Applications
- 4. Fermentation Applications
- 5. Other Applications
- Chapter 21. Novel Applications of Potatoes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biodegradable Packaging
- 3. Fiber-Reinforced Biodegradable Composites for Constructive Parts in Aerospace, Automotive, and Other Areas
- 4. Edible Films
- 5. Textiles and Paper
- 6. Starch Spherulites and Nanocrystals
- 7. Potato Waste Utilization and Other Miscellaneous Uses
- Chapter 22. Potato Proteomics: A New Approach for the Potato Processing Industry
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Proteomics Techniques—An Overview
- 3. Proteomics in Food Nutrition and Processing
- 4. Potato Proteomics and Quality Improvement
- 5. Getting the Best of Potato—Perspectives of Proteomics Applied to Product Quality
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 23. Potatoes and Human Health
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nutrient Contributions
- 3. Dietary Guidance
- 4. Obesity
- 5. Diabetes
- 6. Immune Function and Inflammation
- 7. Cardiovascular Disease
- 8. Cancer
- 9. Gastrointestinal Health
- 10. Chronic Kidney Disease
- 11. Consumer Benefits
- 12. Conclusions
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 5th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000021
Jaspreet Singh
Dr. Jaspreet Singh, Senior Research Officer, Riddett Institute, Massey University, New Zealand. Dr. Singh's research focuses on characterising future carbohydrates to develop novel and healthy food products. He leads several research projects on potatoes, starch, cereals and supervises graduate and post graduate students at the Riddet Institute. He has characterised Taewa (Maori potatoes) of New Zealand to develop new and nutritionally rich food products. Collaboration is a key part of his research and he works in collaboration with food chemists, engineers, nutritionists, and the food industry. He is committed to sharing research with others and has published research papers in international journals, written book chapters and presented his work at international conferences.
Riddet Institute, Massey University, Auckland, New Zealand
Lovedeep Kaur
Dr. Lovedeep Kauer is a Research Scientist at the Riddett Institute, Massey University, New Zealand. Her research work includes
•In vitro digestion of different food proteins and starches.
•Physico-chemical, functional and nutritional characterization of starches from different sources; potato tubers and their flours.
•Physico-chemical and functional characterization of different polysaccharide gums.
•Development of novel food structures and exploring ways to alter the existing meat protein structures to change their digestibility profiles.
•Screening of various plant sources for their antidiabetic potential in vitro.
•Effect of kiwifruit proteases on the digestion of different food proteins.
Riddet Institute, Massey University, New Zealand
