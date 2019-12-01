Advances in Polymeric Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals of polymeric nanomaterials
2. Structure, properties and applications
3. Strategies of designing polymeric nanomaterials
4. Polymeric nanomaterials in drug delivery
5. Nanostructures in gene delivery
6. Applications of nanomaterials in bio-imaging
7. Polymer nanomaterials in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
8. Nanomaterials as broad spectrum anti-microbial agents
9. Use of polymer nanostructures in targeting cellular sub-organelles
10. Applications of nanostructures in neuroscience
11. Current challenges and future prospects
Description
Advances In Polymeric Nanomaterials For Biomedical Applications examines advanced polymer synthetic strategies for developing novel biomaterials for use in medicine. With a strong focus on fundamentals and structure, the authors also explore their fabrication, along with their current and potential biomedical applications. The book begins with a look at the fundamentals of polymeric nanomaterials and their properties and then discusses the design of biomaterials and their applications in drug delivery. Further chapters explore important applications, such as imaging and regenerative medicine, including current challenges and future trends.
This valuable resource is especially useful for materials and polymer scientists, and bioengineers wishing to broaden their knowledge of polymeric nanobiomaterials.
Key Features
- Covers the complete spectrum of polymer nanomaterials used in biomedical applications
- Includes various applications, such as drug delivery, gene delivery, bio-imaging, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, anti-microbial agents, and neuroscience
- Explores fundamental correlations between structures, properties and applications, as well as synthetic strategies for polymer nanomaterials
Readership
Materials and Polymer Scientists, Biomedical engineers, materials chemists, and researchers working on nanomaterials, especially those with healthcare applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146576
About the Editors
Anil Kumar Bajpai Editor
Anil Kumar Bajpai M.Sc. (Chemistry), Ph.D. (Polymer chemistry), D.Sc. (Adsorption of plasma proteins on polymer surfaces) has 28 years of undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and research experience. He is currently head of the Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt. Autonomous Science College, Jabalpur, India. His areas of expertise include synthesis of biomedical polymers, drug delivery through nanocarriers, nanocomposites, stimuli responsive drug delivery systems, water remediation by nanoparticles, conducting polymers. Bajpai has been the lead author of one book as well as contributed several chapters. He has written more than 220 papers for international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt. Autonomous Science College, Jabalpur, India
Rajesh Kumar Saini Editor
Rajesh Kumar Saini completed his PhD in Polymer chemistry in 2008. He has written over 30 papers and 11 chapters for books. Saini is currently a Research Scholar at Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt.Auto.Science College, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt. Autonomous.Science College, India