Advances In Polymeric Nanomaterials For Biomedical Applications examines advanced polymer synthetic strategies for developing novel biomaterials for use in medicine. With a strong focus on fundamentals and structure, the authors also explore their fabrication, along with their current and potential biomedical applications. The book begins with a look at the fundamentals of polymeric nanomaterials and their properties and then discusses the design of biomaterials and their applications in drug delivery. Further chapters explore important applications, such as imaging and regenerative medicine, including current challenges and future trends.

This valuable resource is especially useful for materials and polymer scientists, and bioengineers wishing to broaden their knowledge of polymeric nanobiomaterials.