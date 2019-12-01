Advances in Polymeric Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128146576

Advances in Polymeric Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Anil Kumar Bajpai Rajesh Kumar Saini
Paperback ISBN: 9780128146576
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.41
140.60
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Fundamentals of polymeric nanomaterials
    2. Structure, properties and applications
    3. Strategies of designing polymeric nanomaterials
    4. Polymeric nanomaterials in drug delivery
    5. Nanostructures in gene delivery
    6. Applications of nanomaterials in bio-imaging
    7. Polymer nanomaterials in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
    8. Nanomaterials as broad spectrum anti-microbial agents
    9. Use of polymer nanostructures in targeting cellular sub-organelles
    10. Applications of nanostructures in neuroscience
    11. Current challenges and future prospects

Description

Advances In Polymeric Nanomaterials For Biomedical Applications examines advanced polymer synthetic strategies for developing novel biomaterials for use in medicine. With a strong focus on fundamentals and structure, the authors also explore their fabrication, along with their current and potential biomedical applications. The book begins with a look at the fundamentals of polymeric nanomaterials and their properties and then discusses the design of biomaterials and their applications in drug delivery. Further chapters explore important applications, such as imaging and regenerative medicine, including current challenges and future trends.

This valuable resource is especially useful for materials and polymer scientists, and bioengineers wishing to broaden their knowledge of polymeric nanobiomaterials.

Key Features

  • Covers the complete spectrum of polymer nanomaterials used in biomedical applications
  • Includes various applications, such as drug delivery, gene delivery, bio-imaging, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, anti-microbial agents, and neuroscience
  • Explores fundamental correlations between structures, properties and applications, as well as synthetic strategies for polymer nanomaterials

Readership

Materials and Polymer Scientists, Biomedical engineers, materials chemists, and researchers working on nanomaterials, especially those with healthcare applications

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128146576

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Anil Kumar Bajpai Editor

Anil Kumar Bajpai M.Sc. (Chemistry), Ph.D. (Polymer chemistry), D.Sc. (Adsorption of plasma proteins on polymer surfaces) has 28 years of undergraduate and postgraduate teaching and research experience. He is currently head of the Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt. Autonomous Science College, Jabalpur, India. His areas of expertise include synthesis of biomedical polymers, drug delivery through nanocarriers, nanocomposites, stimuli responsive drug delivery systems, water remediation by nanoparticles, conducting polymers. Bajpai has been the lead author of one book as well as contributed several chapters. He has written more than 220 papers for international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt. Autonomous Science College, Jabalpur, India

Rajesh Kumar Saini Editor

Rajesh Kumar Saini completed his PhD in Polymer chemistry in 2008. He has written over 30 papers and 11 chapters for books. Saini is currently a Research Scholar at Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt.Auto.Science College, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bose Memorial Research Laboratory, Department of Chemistry, Govt. Autonomous.Science College, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.