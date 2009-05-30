Advances in Polymer Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693961, 9781845696429

Advances in Polymer Processing

1st Edition

From Macro- To Nano- Scales

Editors: S Thomas Weimin Yang
eBook ISBN: 9781845696429
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693961
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th May 2009
Page Count: 752
Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction: Recent advances in polymer processing: The state of the art, new challenges and opportunities; Non-Newtonian fluid mechanics and polymer rheology; Polymeric materials: Elastomers, plastics, fibers, composites, nanocomposites and blends; Compounding and mixing of polymers; Screw extrusion in polymer processing; Reactive extrusion of polymers. Part 2 Moulding technology: Injection moulding of polymers; Rotational moulding of polymers; Blow moulding of polymers. Part 3 Alternative processing technologies: Liquid resin and polymer solution processing; Calendering and coating of polymers; Thermoforming of polymers; Polymer processing using supercritical fluids; Radiation processing of polymers; Novel processing additives for extrusion and injection moulding of polymers. Part 4 Micro and nanotechnologies: Processing of macro, micro and nanocomposites; Micromoulding of polymers; Reactive polymer processing and design of stable micro and nano-structures; Processing of carbon nanotubes and carbon nanotube based polymer nanocomposites. Part 5 Analysis of the moulding process and post-processing technologies: Online monitoring of mould flow in polymer processing; Computer modeling and simulation of polymer processing; Joining, machining, finishing and decorating of polymers.

Description

Processing techniques are critical to the performance of polymer products which are used in a wide range of industries. Advances in polymer processing: From macro- to nano- scales reviews the latest advances in polymer processing, techniques and materials.

Part one reviews the fundamentals of polymer processing with chapters on rheology, materials and polymer extrusion. Part two then discusses advances in moulding technology with chapters on such topics as compression, rotational and blow moulding of polymers. Chapters in Part three review alternative processing technologies such as calendaring and coating, foam processing and radiation processing of polymers. Part four discusses micro and nano-technologies with coverage of themes such as processing of macro, micro and nanocomposites and processing of carbon nanotubes. The final section of the book addresses post-processing technologies with chapters on online monitoring and computer modelling as well as joining, machining, finishing and decorating of polymers.

With is distinguished editors and team of international contributors, Advances in polymer processing: From macro- to nano- scales is an invaluable reference for engineers and academics concerned with polymer processing.

Key Features

  • Reviews the latest advances in polymer processing, techniques and materials analysing new challenges and opportunities
  • Discusses the fundamentals of polymer processing considering the compounding and mixing of polymers as well as extrusion
  • Assesses alternative processing technologies including calendaring and coating and thermoforming of polymers

Readership

Engineers and academics concerned with polymer processing

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696429
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845693961

About the Editors

S Thomas Editor

Dr Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Technology at the Mahatma Gandhi University, India, and is highly regarded for his research in the field of polymers. Professor Yang Weimin is currently undertaking research at Beijing University of Chemical Technology, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mahatma Gandhi University, India

Weimin Yang Editor

Professor Yang Weimin is currently undertaking research at Beijing University of Chemical Technology, China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Beijing University of Chemical Technology, China

