Processing techniques are critical to the performance of polymer products which are used in a wide range of industries. Advances in polymer processing: From macro- to nano- scales reviews the latest advances in polymer processing, techniques and materials.



Part one reviews the fundamentals of polymer processing with chapters on rheology, materials and polymer extrusion. Part two then discusses advances in moulding technology with chapters on such topics as compression, rotational and blow moulding of polymers. Chapters in Part three review alternative processing technologies such as calendaring and coating, foam processing and radiation processing of polymers. Part four discusses micro and nano-technologies with coverage of themes such as processing of macro, micro and nanocomposites and processing of carbon nanotubes. The final section of the book addresses post-processing technologies with chapters on online monitoring and computer modelling as well as joining, machining, finishing and decorating of polymers.



With is distinguished editors and team of international contributors, Advances in polymer processing: From macro- to nano- scales is an invaluable reference for engineers and academics concerned with polymer processing.