Description
Advances in Polarography, Volume 2 covers the proceedings of the Second International Congress held at Cambridge in 1959 in honor of the 70th birthday of Professor Heyrovsky.
This volume is composed of 35 chapters and begins with intensive discussions on the theoretical and fundamental aspects, as well as pertinent equations in polarography. Considerable chapters are devoted to the chemical and metallurgical applications of the technique, with emphasis on the trace determination of certain compounds. The remaining chapters explore other application of specific polarographic technique, such as nicotinic acid, iso-benzpyrylium salts, and metal complex analysis.
Table of Contents
Volume 2
The Diffusion Equation in D.C. Polarography
I. Current-Time Curves Without Depletion Effect
II. The Mass-Time Relationship of Dropping Mercury Electrodes
III. The Derivation and Experimental Verification of a Revised Equation
A Contribution to the Theory of Polarographic Currents Influenced by an Adsorption of an Electroinactive Substance
Polarographic Current of Stepwise Electrode Process Involving Chemical Reaction
Multistage Electrochemical Reactions in Oscillographic Polarography
The Dropping Mercury Electrode
Advances in Polarographic Analysis
A New Method for Oxygen Determination Based on the Solid Microelectrode
The Determination of Traces of Sulphur in Arsenic and Indium for the Semiconductor Industry
The Application of Cathode-Ray Polarography to the Analysis of Semiconductors
The Polarographic Determination of Gold in Plant Solutions
Effects of Phosphate and Other Anions in the Polarography of Uranium in Acid Media
Some Observations on the Application of Polarography to Industrial Atomic Energy Analysis
MÃ¶glichkeiten der Polarographischen Methode in der Anorganischen Spurenanalyse
The Application of the Cathode-Ray Polarograph to the Analysis of Blasting Explosives
Sorption Effects on Unflltered Hydroxides in Rapid Polarographic Methods of Metallurgical Analysis
Polarographic Analyses Based Upon Extraction with Organic Solvents
Calcium Chloride as a Supporting Electrolyte in the Polarographic Determination of Toxic Constituents in an Atmospheric Sample
The Polarographic Determination of Zinc in Pyrites Residues. Sinter and Iron Ore
The Performance of the Differential Cathode-Ray Polarograph
Chromato-Polarography with Ion Exchange Resins
Application of t h e Cathode-Ray Polarograph to the Analysis of Explosives
Some Experiences with a Mercury Pool Cathode
An Application of Polarography to Metallurgical Analysis
Kinetic Currents in Polarography
Polarography of Ethanolamine Complexes of Iron, Cadmium, Nickel, Cobalt, Copper, Lead and Zinc
Untersuchungen Zur Katalyse der Wasserstoffabscheidung Durch Organische Stickstoffbasen an der Quecksilberkathode
Polarographic Studies of the Reduction of Pertechnetate Ion in Aqueous Solutions
Les Anomalies Polarographiques des AldÃ©hydes HÃ©tÃ©rocycliques
Structure Chimique et Comportement Polarographique en Chimie HÃ©tÃ©ro-cyclique
The Polarization of the Dropping Mercury Electrode by Interrupted D.C. in Presence of Cd2+ Ions
Polarographic Studies on Irreversible Reduction of Murexide
Direct and Alternating Current Polarographic Studies on Nicotinic Acid
The Rate of Electron Transfer in the Reduction Processes of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Polarographic Investigation of Iso-Benzpyrylium Salts
Thiourea, Alkyl Substituted Thioureas, and Their Metal Complexes
Volume 3
Polarographic Reduction of the Single Carbon-Nitrogen Bond
Influence of Substituents in Aliphatic and Heterocyclic Series
Polarography in the Formamides
The Effect of Some Nitrogen-Containing Substances on the Polarographic Reduction of Weak Acids and their Bases
Polarographic Study of 2:2'-Pyridoin and 2:2'-Pyridil
Polarography of Aluminum
Polarographic Reduction of Phthalic Acid Amides
Polarographic Studies of the Sulphate and Sulphocyanide Complexes of Trivalent and Tetravalent Titanium
Ãœber das Polarographische Verhalten von Chromon-und Cumarinderivaten
Le Comportement Polarographique et Oscillo-Polarographique de l'Acide Î±-LipoÃ¯que et de l'Amide Correspondante
On the Reduction Potential of Isomerie Pyridine and Quinoline Aldehydes
Chemical Constitution and Polarographic Half-Wave Potentials of Some Aromatic Halogen Derivatives
Ãœber den Einfluss Organischer LÃ¶sungsmittel auf das Halbst ufen- Potential Von Tl+ und Cd2+ 911
Some Findings Concerning the Polarographic Behavior of Cystine in the Presence of Cobaltous and Cobaltic Ions
Influence of Cobalt and Nickel on the Catalytic Waves of Proteins and of Some Amino Acids
Die Polarographie in Wasserfreiem Dimethylsulfoxyd
Some Aspects of the Polarography of Organic Substances in Organic Solvents
Some Contributions of Polarography in Dimethylformamide to the Study of the Structure of Coals
Polarography in Molten Nitrates
The Use of Solid Micro-Electrodes with Special Reference to High-Temperature Systems
A.C. Polarography of Chelate-Complexed Metallic Ions
Oscillographic Study of Benzaldehyde in Aqueous Buffered Solutions
Biological and Medical Applications of Polarography
Polarographische Sauerstoff-Bestimmung im Kammerwasser des Auges
Use of Polarography in the Investigation of the Reaction of a Hapten and its Homologous Antibody Globulins
Polarographic Investigations of the Behavior of Lead under the Action of Calcium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate in Lead Poisoning
Die Gestaltung Der Brdicka-Wellen und derâ€”SH,â€”Sâ€”Sâ€”Werte Nativer Tierseren im Zusammenhangen mit der Spezifischen Strahlenempfindlichkeiten
An Improved Polarographic Method of the Estimation of Oxygen Consumption by Ex Vivo Tissues
A Contribution to the Study of Substances Giving Brdicka's Polarographic Filtrate Reaction
Direct Determination of Concentrations of the Antituberculosis Drug, 2-Ethyl-4-Thiocarbamoylpyridine, in Biological Fluids
The Polarography of Ergothioneine
Recherches Polarographiques sur les PropriÃ©tÃ©s Photo-Oxydantes des Furocoumarines et d'Autres Substances Photo-Dynamiques
Polarography of Thiamine Disulphide and Related Compounds
Polaroactivite Quantitative des Protides des Milieux Biologiques
Education in Polarography
Polarographic Method of Measurement of Surface of Finely Divided Solids
Coulometric Criteria of Chargeability (Potential Constancy) of Reference Electrodes used in Polarography
On the Morphology of the Brdicka Catalytic Wave of Hydrogen
Oscillographic Behavior of Insoluble Substances
Depolarization of the Dropping Mercury Electrode by Suspensions of Insoluble Substances
Author Index
