Advances in Polarography
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Congress Held at Cambridge 1959
Editors: Ian S. Longmuir
eBook ISBN: 9781483223476
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 424
Advances in Polarography, Volume 1 is a collection of papers presented at the Second International Congress of Polarography held at Cambridge in 1959 in honor of the 70th birthday of Professor Heyrovsky.
This book is composed of 26 chapters and begins with discussions of the principles, mode of operation, and application of several polarographic techniques, including oscillographic, derivative, continuous, and differential cathode-ray polarography. The succeeding section discusses the theoretical, kinetic, and fundamental aspects of these techniques. The remaining sections are devoted to the analytical, industrial, biological, and medical applications of polarography.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Oscillographic Polarography
Polarography and Electrode Processes
The Stability of Metal Complexes and their Measurement Polarographically
Die Polarographischen Maxima
Voltammetry with the Hanging Mercury Drop Electrode
Some Possible Developments in A.C. Polarography
Controlled-Potential and Derivative Polarography
An Incremental Method of Derivative Polarography
Voltametry at Boron Carbide and Carbon Paste Electrodes
A Simple Apparatus for an Automatic Record of Electrocapillary Curves
Continuous Polarographic Analyzers
A Polarograph for Oxygen Estimation in Respiring Biological Systems
A Differential Cathode-Ray Polarograph
Rate-Controlled Reactions as Illustrated b y the Reduction of Pyruvic Acid
Die Anwendung Der Rotierenden Scheibenelektrode Zum Studium Schneller Reaktionen in Losungen
Quelques Applications de la Polarographie en Cinetique Organique
Etude Voltammetrique de la Reduction des Iodates a Une Electrode Tournante de Platine
The Double-Layer Capacity of Mercury in Contact with Concentrated Electrolyte Solutions
The Effect of the "Back Pressure" on the Diffusion Current
Polarographic Behavior of Nitrate and Nitrite Ions in Strongly Acidic Media
A Study of i-t Curves of Irreversible Processes in the Absence and Presence of Surface Active Substances
Anomalous Polarographic Kinetic Currents
Recherches sur les Courants Catalytiques en Polarographieâ€”Oscillographique a Balayage Lineaire de Tension. Etude Theorique
An Empirical Modification of the Original Ilkovic Equation
The Validity of the Formula for the Diffusion Current
Polarographische Reaktionskinetik Bei Chinon-Gleichgewichten
Volume 2
The Diffusion Equation in D.C. Polarography
I. Current-Time Curves Without Depletion Effect
II. The Mass-Time Relationship of Dropping Mercury Electrodes
III. The Derivation and Experimental Verification of a Revised Equation
A Contribution t o the Theory of Polarographic Currents Influenced by an Adsorption of an Electroinactive Substance
Polarographic Current of Stepwise Electrode Process Involving Chemical Reaction
Multistage Electrochemical Reactions in Oscillographic Polarography
The Dropping Mercury Electrode
Advances in Polarographic Analysis
A New Method for Oxygen Determination Based on the Solid Microelectrode
The Determination of Traces of Sulphur in Arsenic and Indium for the Semiconductor Industry
The Application of Cathode-Ray Polarography to the Analysis of Semiconductors
The Polarographic Determination of Gold in Plant Solutions
Effects of Phosphate and Other Anions in the Polarography of Uranium in Acid Media
Some Observations on the Application of Polarography to Industrial Atomic Energy Analysis
Moglichkeiten der Polarographischen Methode in der Anorganischen Spurenanalyse
The Application of the Cathode-Ray Polarograph to the Analysis of Blasting Explosives
Sorption Effects on Unfiltered Hydroxides in Rapid Polarographic Methods of Metallurgical Analysis
Polarographic Analyses Based Upon Extraction with Organic Solvents
Calcium Chloride as a Supporting Electrolyte in the Polarographic Determination of Toxic Constituents in an Atmospheric Sample
The Polarographic Determination of Zinc in Pyrites Residues. Sinter and Iron Ore
The Performance of the Differential Cathode-Ray Polarograph
Chromato-Polarography with I o n Exchange Resins
Application of the Cathode-Ray Polarograph to the Analysis of Explosives
Some Experiences with a Mercury Pool Cathode
An Application of Polarography to Metallurgical Analysis
Kinetic Currents in Polarography
Polarography of Ethanolamine Complexes of Iron, Cadmium, Nickel, Cobalt, Copper, Lead and Zinc
Untersuchungen Zur Katalyse der Wasserstoffabscheidung Durch Organische Stickstoffbasen an der Quecksilberkathode
Polarographic Studies of the Reduction of Pertechnetate Ion in Aqueous Solutions
Les Anomalies Polarographiques des Aldehydes Heterocycliques
Structure Chimique et Comportement Polarographique en Chimie Heterocyclique
The Polarization of the Dropping Mercury Electrode by Interrupted D.C. in Presence of Cd2+ Ions
Polarographic Studies on Irreversible Reduction of Murexide
Direct and Alternating Current Polarographie Studies on Nicotinic Acid
The Rate of Electron Transfer in the Reduction Processes of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
Polarographic Investigation of Iso-Benzpyrylium Salts
Thiourea, Alkyl Substituted Thioureas, and Their Metal Complexes
Volume 3
Polarographic Reduction of the Single Carbon-Nitrogen Bond
Influence of Substituents in Aliphatic and Heterocyclic Series
Polarography in the Formamides
The Effect of Some Nitrogen-Containing Substances on the Polarographic Reduction of Weak Acids and their Bases
Polarographic Study of 2:2'-Pyridoin and 2:2'-Pyridil
Polarography of Aluminum
Polarographic Reduction of Phthalic Acid Amides
Polarographic Studies of the Sulphate and Sulphocyanide Complexes of Trivalent and Tetravalent Titanium
Uber das Polarographische Verhalten v o n Chromon-und Cumarinderivaten
Le Comportement Polarographique et Oscillo-Polarographique de l'Acide a-Lipoique et de l'Amide Correspondante
On the Reduction Potential of Isomeric Pyridine and Quinoline Aldehydes
Chemical Constitution and Polarographic Half-Wave Potentials of Some Aromatic Halogen Derivatives
Uber den Einfluss Organischer Losungsmittel auf das Halbstufen-Potential Von TU und Cd2+
Some Findings Concerning the Polarographic Behavior of Cystine in the Presence of Cobaltous and Cobaltic Ions
Influence of Cobalt and Nickel on the Catalytic Waves of Proteins and of Some Amino Acids
Die Polarographic in Wasserfreiem Dimethylsulfoxyd
Some Aspects of the Polarography of Organic Substances in Organic Solvents
Some Contributions of Polarography in Dimethylformamide to the Study of the Structure of Coals
Polarography in Molten Nitrates
The Use of Solid Micro-Electrodes with Special Reference to High-Temperature Systems
A.C. Polarography of Chelate-Complexed Metallic Ions
Oscillographic Study of Benzaldehyde in Aqueous Buffered Solutions
Biological and Medical Applications of Polarography
Polarographische Sauerstoff-Bestimmung im Kammerwasser des Auges
Use of Polarography in the Investigation of the Reaction of a Hapten and its Homologous Antibody Globulins
Polarographic Investigations of the Behavior of Lead Under the Action of Calcium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate in Lead Poisoning
Die Gestaltung Der Brdicka-Wellen und derâ€”SH,â€”Sâ€”Sâ€”Werte Nativer Tierseren im Zusammenhangen mit der Spezifischen Strahlenempfindlichkeiten
An Improved Polarographie Method of the Estimation of Oxygen Consumption by Ex Vivo Tissues
A Contribution to the Study of Substances Giving Brdicka's Polarographic Filtrate Reaction
Direct Determination of Concentrations of the Antituberculosis Drug, 2-Ethyl-4-Thiocarbamoylpyridine, in Biological Fluids
The Polarography of Ergothioneine
Recherches Polarographiques sur les Proprietes Photo-Oxydantes des Furocoumarines et d'Autres Substances Photo-Dynamiques
Polarography of Thiamine Disulphide and Related Compounds
Polaroactivite Quantitative des Protides des Milieux Biologiques
Education in Polarography
Polarographic Method of Measurement of Surface of Finely Divided Solids
Coulometric Criteria of Chargeability (Potential Constancy) of Reference Electrodes Used in Polarography
On the Morphology of the Brdicka Catalytic Wave of Hydrogen
Oscillographic Behavior of Insoluble Substances
Depolarization of the Dropping Mercury Electrode by Suspensions of Insoluble Substances
Author Index
