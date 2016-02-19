Advances in Polarography

Table of Contents



Volume 1

Oscillographic Polarography

Polarography and Electrode Processes

The Stability of Metal Complexes and their Measurement Polarographically

Die Polarographischen Maxima

Voltammetry with the Hanging Mercury Drop Electrode

Some Possible Developments in A.C. Polarography

Controlled-Potential and Derivative Polarography

An Incremental Method of Derivative Polarography

Voltametry at Boron Carbide and Carbon Paste Electrodes

A Simple Apparatus for an Automatic Record of Electrocapillary Curves

Continuous Polarographic Analyzers

A Polarograph for Oxygen Estimation in Respiring Biological Systems

A Differential Cathode-Ray Polarograph

Rate-Controlled Reactions as Illustrated b y the Reduction of Pyruvic Acid

Die Anwendung Der Rotierenden Scheibenelektrode Zum Studium Schneller Reaktionen in Losungen

Quelques Applications de la Polarographie en Cinetique Organique

Etude Voltammetrique de la Reduction des Iodates a Une Electrode Tournante de Platine

The Double-Layer Capacity of Mercury in Contact with Concentrated Electrolyte Solutions

The Effect of the "Back Pressure" on the Diffusion Current

Polarographic Behavior of Nitrate and Nitrite Ions in Strongly Acidic Media

A Study of i-t Curves of Irreversible Processes in the Absence and Presence of Surface Active Substances

Anomalous Polarographic Kinetic Currents

Recherches sur les Courants Catalytiques en Polarographieâ€”Oscillographique a Balayage Lineaire de Tension. Etude Theorique

An Empirical Modification of the Original Ilkovic Equation

The Validity of the Formula for the Diffusion Current

Polarographische Reaktionskinetik Bei Chinon-Gleichgewichten

Volume 2

The Diffusion Equation in D.C. Polarography

I. Current-Time Curves Without Depletion Effect

II. The Mass-Time Relationship of Dropping Mercury Electrodes

III. The Derivation and Experimental Verification of a Revised Equation

A Contribution t o the Theory of Polarographic Currents Influenced by an Adsorption of an Electroinactive Substance

Polarographic Current of Stepwise Electrode Process Involving Chemical Reaction

Multistage Electrochemical Reactions in Oscillographic Polarography

The Dropping Mercury Electrode

Advances in Polarographic Analysis

A New Method for Oxygen Determination Based on the Solid Microelectrode

The Determination of Traces of Sulphur in Arsenic and Indium for the Semiconductor Industry

The Application of Cathode-Ray Polarography to the Analysis of Semiconductors

The Polarographic Determination of Gold in Plant Solutions

Effects of Phosphate and Other Anions in the Polarography of Uranium in Acid Media

Some Observations on the Application of Polarography to Industrial Atomic Energy Analysis

Moglichkeiten der Polarographischen Methode in der Anorganischen Spurenanalyse

The Application of the Cathode-Ray Polarograph to the Analysis of Blasting Explosives

Sorption Effects on Unfiltered Hydroxides in Rapid Polarographic Methods of Metallurgical Analysis

Polarographic Analyses Based Upon Extraction with Organic Solvents

Calcium Chloride as a Supporting Electrolyte in the Polarographic Determination of Toxic Constituents in an Atmospheric Sample

The Polarographic Determination of Zinc in Pyrites Residues. Sinter and Iron Ore

The Performance of the Differential Cathode-Ray Polarograph

Chromato-Polarography with I o n Exchange Resins

Application of the Cathode-Ray Polarograph to the Analysis of Explosives

Some Experiences with a Mercury Pool Cathode

An Application of Polarography to Metallurgical Analysis

Kinetic Currents in Polarography

Polarography of Ethanolamine Complexes of Iron, Cadmium, Nickel, Cobalt, Copper, Lead and Zinc

Untersuchungen Zur Katalyse der Wasserstoffabscheidung Durch Organische Stickstoffbasen an der Quecksilberkathode

Polarographic Studies of the Reduction of Pertechnetate Ion in Aqueous Solutions

Les Anomalies Polarographiques des Aldehydes Heterocycliques

Structure Chimique et Comportement Polarographique en Chimie Heterocyclique

The Polarization of the Dropping Mercury Electrode by Interrupted D.C. in Presence of Cd2+ Ions

Polarographic Studies on Irreversible Reduction of Murexide

Direct and Alternating Current Polarographie Studies on Nicotinic Acid

The Rate of Electron Transfer in the Reduction Processes of Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Polarographic Investigation of Iso-Benzpyrylium Salts

Thiourea, Alkyl Substituted Thioureas, and Their Metal Complexes

Volume 3

Polarographic Reduction of the Single Carbon-Nitrogen Bond

Influence of Substituents in Aliphatic and Heterocyclic Series

Polarography in the Formamides

The Effect of Some Nitrogen-Containing Substances on the Polarographic Reduction of Weak Acids and their Bases

Polarographic Study of 2:2'-Pyridoin and 2:2'-Pyridil

Polarography of Aluminum

Polarographic Reduction of Phthalic Acid Amides

Polarographic Studies of the Sulphate and Sulphocyanide Complexes of Trivalent and Tetravalent Titanium

Uber das Polarographische Verhalten v o n Chromon-und Cumarinderivaten

Le Comportement Polarographique et Oscillo-Polarographique de l'Acide a-Lipoique et de l'Amide Correspondante

On the Reduction Potential of Isomeric Pyridine and Quinoline Aldehydes

Chemical Constitution and Polarographic Half-Wave Potentials of Some Aromatic Halogen Derivatives

Uber den Einfluss Organischer Losungsmittel auf das Halbstufen-Potential Von TU und Cd2+

Some Findings Concerning the Polarographic Behavior of Cystine in the Presence of Cobaltous and Cobaltic Ions

Influence of Cobalt and Nickel on the Catalytic Waves of Proteins and of Some Amino Acids

Die Polarographic in Wasserfreiem Dimethylsulfoxyd

Some Aspects of the Polarography of Organic Substances in Organic Solvents

Some Contributions of Polarography in Dimethylformamide to the Study of the Structure of Coals

Polarography in Molten Nitrates

The Use of Solid Micro-Electrodes with Special Reference to High-Temperature Systems

A.C. Polarography of Chelate-Complexed Metallic Ions

Oscillographic Study of Benzaldehyde in Aqueous Buffered Solutions

Biological and Medical Applications of Polarography

Polarographische Sauerstoff-Bestimmung im Kammerwasser des Auges

Use of Polarography in the Investigation of the Reaction of a Hapten and its Homologous Antibody Globulins

Polarographic Investigations of the Behavior of Lead Under the Action of Calcium Ethylene Diamine Tetra-Acetate in Lead Poisoning

Die Gestaltung Der Brdicka-Wellen und derâ€”SH,â€”Sâ€”Sâ€”Werte Nativer Tierseren im Zusammenhangen mit der Spezifischen Strahlenempfindlichkeiten

An Improved Polarographie Method of the Estimation of Oxygen Consumption by Ex Vivo Tissues

A Contribution to the Study of Substances Giving Brdicka's Polarographic Filtrate Reaction

Direct Determination of Concentrations of the Antituberculosis Drug, 2-Ethyl-4-Thiocarbamoylpyridine, in Biological Fluids

The Polarography of Ergothioneine

Recherches Polarographiques sur les Proprietes Photo-Oxydantes des Furocoumarines et d'Autres Substances Photo-Dynamiques

Polarography of Thiamine Disulphide and Related Compounds

Polaroactivite Quantitative des Protides des Milieux Biologiques

Education in Polarography

Polarographic Method of Measurement of Surface of Finely Divided Solids

Coulometric Criteria of Chargeability (Potential Constancy) of Reference Electrodes Used in Polarography

On the Morphology of the Brdicka Catalytic Wave of Hydrogen

Oscillographic Behavior of Insoluble Substances

Depolarization of the Dropping Mercury Electrode by Suspensions of Insoluble Substances

Author Index

