Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123694539, 9780080919102

Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: A. Ottova-Leitmannova
eBook ISBN: 9780080919102
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123694539
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2005
Page Count: 334

Table of Contents

  1. Electrochemical Methods and their Applications (S. Kalinowski).

  2. Tethered Bilayer Membrane Sensors with Small Transmembrane Peptide Ion Channels - Recent Developments, Future Research and Potential Applications (Ping Yin).

  1. NMR Structure Determination of Proteins in Bilayer Lipid Membranes: the FXYD Family Proteins (C.M. Franzin, F.M. Marassi).

  2. Cell Curface Models on Polymer Supports - from Artificial Membranes to Native Cells (M. Tanaka).

  3. The Control of Membrane Properties by Synthetic Polymers (N. Melik-Nubarov, O. Krylova).

  4. Hydration Pressure in Phospholipid Membranes and its Determination (H. Pfeiffer).

  5. Modeling Protein-Lipid Interactions: Recent Advances (M. Laberge et al.).

  6. Modeling of BLMs in Aspect of Phylogenetic Development of Vertebrates (A.E. Zakharian, N.M. Ayvazian).

  7. Electrochemical Study of the Lipid Bilayer Membrane (Erkang Wang, Xiaojun Han).

  8. Mechanisms of Membrane Permeabilization by Apoptosis-Regulatory Proteins of the BCL-2 Family (O. Terrones et al.).

Description

The lipid bilayer is central to life, as all living organisms possess a lipid bilayer structure, thereby underlying the lipid bilayer principle of biomembranes. The lipid bilayer principle and its applications are the main theme of this new book series.

This new series on bilayer lipid membranes (BLMs and liposomes) include invited chapters on a broad range of topics, from theoretical investigations, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications.

Written for newcomers, experienced scientists, and those who are not familiar with these specific research areas, the Series covers all aspects of lipid bilayer investigations, both fundamental and applied.

Key Features

  • Covers a broad range of topics ranging from theoretical research, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications
  • Authoritative timely reviews by experts in this field
  • Indispensable source of information for new scientists

Readership

Biochemists, biologists, biophysicists, bioengineers and technologists, electrochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, surface and colloid scientists, and others working on ultrathin films and membrane phenomena

About the Editors

A. Ottova-Leitmannova Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, Michigan, USA & Centre for Interface Sciences Microelectronics Department, Slovak Technical University, Bratislava, Slovak Republic

