Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Electrochemical Methods and their Applications (S. Kalinowski).
Tethered Bilayer Membrane Sensors with Small Transmembrane Peptide Ion Channels - Recent Developments, Future Research and Potential Applications (Ping Yin).
NMR Structure Determination of Proteins in Bilayer Lipid Membranes: the FXYD Family Proteins (C.M. Franzin, F.M. Marassi).
Cell Curface Models on Polymer Supports - from Artificial Membranes to Native Cells (M. Tanaka).
The Control of Membrane Properties by Synthetic Polymers (N. Melik-Nubarov, O. Krylova).
Hydration Pressure in Phospholipid Membranes and its Determination (H. Pfeiffer).
Modeling Protein-Lipid Interactions: Recent Advances (M. Laberge et al.).
Modeling of BLMs in Aspect of Phylogenetic Development of Vertebrates (A.E. Zakharian, N.M. Ayvazian).
Electrochemical Study of the Lipid Bilayer Membrane (Erkang Wang, Xiaojun Han).
Mechanisms of Membrane Permeabilization by Apoptosis-Regulatory Proteins of the BCL-2 Family (O. Terrones et al.).
Description
The lipid bilayer is central to life, as all living organisms possess a lipid bilayer structure, thereby underlying the lipid bilayer principle of biomembranes.
The lipid bilayer principle and its applications are the main theme of this new book series.
This new series on bilayer lipid membranes (BLMs and liposomes) include invited chapters on a broad range of topics, from theoretical investigations, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications.
Written for newcomers, experienced scientists, and those who are not familiar with these specific research areas, the Series covers all aspects of lipid bilayer investigations, both fundamental and applied.
Key Features
- Covers a broad range of topics ranging from theoretical research, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications
- Authoritative timely reviews by experts in this field
- Indispensable source of information for new scientists
Readership
Biochemists, biologists, biophysicists, bioengineers and technologists, electrochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, surface and colloid scientists, and others working on ultrathin films and membrane phenomena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 1st September 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919102
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694539
About the Editors
A. Ottova-Leitmannova Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, Michigan, USA & Centre for Interface Sciences Microelectronics Department, Slovak Technical University, Bratislava, Slovak Republic