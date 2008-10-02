Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 8, is the latest in our series on both planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. This field of research, based on a historic perspective of the lipid bilayer concept and its experimental realization as well as on spherical liposomes, is growing and developing stronger ties with many new exciting interdisciplinary areas.

This volume includes invited chapters on a broad range of topics, covering both main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. Many of the contributing authors collaborated in the past with the late Prof. H. Ti Tien, the founding editor of this book series. The book also includes chapters written by some of the younger generation of scientists included in this series. This volume keeps in mind the broader goal with both systems, planar lipid bilayers, and spherical liposomes, which is the further development of this interdisciplinary field worldwide.

This book is an ideal resource for chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers.