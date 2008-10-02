Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 8
Table of Contents
Liposome embedding into polyelectrolyte multilayers: a new way to create drug reservoirs at solid-liquid interfaces
Dmitry V. Volodkin, Marc Michel, Pierre Schaaf, Jean-Claude Voegel, Helmut Möhwald and Vincent Ball
Lipid environmental modulation of activity of photosynthetic membrane proteins Lucia Catucci, Andrea Ventrella, Francesco Milano, Massimo Trotta and Angela Agostiano
Voltage-dependent ion channels induced by cyclic lipodepsipeptides in planar lipid bilayers: structure, properties, and resemblance to native channels Valery V. Malev, Olga S. Ostroumova, Jon Y. Takemoto and Ludmila V. Schagina
Membrane electrostatics – a statistical mechanical approach to the functional density theory of electric double layer Klemen Bohinc, Tomaz Slivnik, Ales Iglic and Geronika Kralj-Iglic
Energetics of membrane permeability Alexander G. Volkov and Talitha Hampton
Functionalization of carbon nanotubes and nanoparticles with lipid Jian-Shan Ye and Angela Leitmannova Liu
Using Liposomes to Observe the Interactions of Autoimmune Antibodies Marie Kelly-Worden and Sara Ghassemifar
Interactions of phospholipid binding proteins with negatively charged membranes: β2-glycoprotein I as a model mechanism Snezna Sodin-Semrl, Mojca Frank, Aleš Ambrožič, J. Pavlič, V. Šuštar, Saša Čučnik, Borut Božič , Tanja Kveder and Blaž Rozman
Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 8, is the latest in our series on both planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. This field of research, based on a historic perspective of the lipid bilayer concept and its experimental realization as well as on spherical liposomes, is growing and developing stronger ties with many new exciting interdisciplinary areas.
This volume includes invited chapters on a broad range of topics, covering both main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. Many of the contributing authors collaborated in the past with the late Prof. H. Ti Tien, the founding editor of this book series. The book also includes chapters written by some of the younger generation of scientists included in this series. This volume keeps in mind the broader goal with both systems, planar lipid bilayers, and spherical liposomes, which is the further development of this interdisciplinary field worldwide.
This book is an ideal resource for chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers.
- Incorporates contributions from newcomers and established and experienced researchers
- Explores the planar lipid bilayer systems and spherical liposomes from both theoretical and experimental perspectives
- Serves as an indispensable source of information for new scientists
Chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers
