Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736871, 9780080466545

Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: A. Leitmannova Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780080466545
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736871
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th November 2006
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
180.00
153.00
214.00
181.90
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Piercing Lipid Bilayers with Peptides (E.E. Ambroggio et al.).
  2. Liposomes as a Tool for the Study of the Chronic Actions of Short-lived Peptides in Specific Sites of the Brain (F. Frézard et al.).
  3. The Novel Liposome Preparation Methods Based on In-water Drying and Phase Separation: Microencapsulation Vesicle Method and Coacervation Method (Tomoko Nii, Fumiyoshi Ishii).
  4. Membrane Adhesion and Domain Formation (T.R. Weikl, R. Lipowsky).
  5. Curvature-induced Sorting of Bilayer Membrane Constituents and Formation of Membrane Rafts (V. Kralj-Igliè, P. Veraniè).
  6. Pure Lipid Pores in Unmodified Planar Bilayer Lipid Membrane at the Phase Transition from the Liquid Crystalline State to the Gel State (V.F. Antonov et al.).
  7. Lipid Vesicles – Development and Applications for Studding Membrane Heterogeneity and Interactions (N. Puff, M.I. Angelova).
  8. Basic cell-cell and cell-surface interactions in Liposome and Cellular Systems (U. Gisma et al.).
  9. The Biologically Relevant Lipid Mesophases as "Seen" by X-rays (M. Rappolt).
    10.SNARE-induced Fusion of Vesicles to a Planar Bilayer (D.J. Woodbury et al.).
    11.Elasticity and Electrostatics of Amphiphilic Layers: Current State of the Theory and the Experiment (I. Bivas, Yu. A. Ermakov).
    12.Exocytosis: The Pulsing Fusion Pore H.H. Chowdhury et al.).
    13.Transmembrane Polarity Profile of Lipid Membranes (Vesna Noethig-Laslo, M. Sentjurc).

Description

Volume 5 presents recent research on both planar lipid bilayers and liposomes based on their historic and experimental realization.
Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 5, continues to include invited chapters on a broad range of topics, covering both main arrangements of the reconstituted system, namely planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes. The invited authors present the latest results in this exciting multidisciplinary field of their own research group. Many of the contributors working in both fields over many decades were in close collaboration with the late Prof. H. Ti Tien, the founding editor of this book series. There are also chapters written by some of the younger generation of scientists included in this series. This volume keeps in mind the broader goal with both systems, planar lipid bilayers and spherical liposomes, which is the further development of this interdisciplinary field worldwide.

Key Features

  • Contributions from newcomers and established and experienced researchers
  • Exploring theoretically and experimentally the planar lipid bilayer systems and spherical liposomes
  • This volume is dedicated to mark the Bilayer Lipid Membranes 45th anniversary

Readership

Chemical Engineers, physical chemists, biologists and biochemists, biochemical engineers

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080466545
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123736871

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

A. Leitmannova Liu Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.