Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Lipid Microvesicles: On the Four Decades of Liposome Research (Hui-Fang Cui et al.).
- Surface Properties of Liposomes Depending on their Composition (Kimiko Makino, Akira Shibata).
- Interaction of A1 and Related Metals with Membrane Phospholipids: Consequences on Membrane Physical Properties (P.I. Oteiza, S.V. Verstraeten).
- Interaction of Plant Polyphenols with Liposomes (Tsutomu Nakayama, Katsuko Kajiya).
- Cationic Lipids as Transmembrane Carriers for Nucleic Acids (An Cao et al.).
- Molecular Interactions between Lipid and its Related Substances in Bilayer Membranes (Masahiko Abe et al.).
- Cell-Mimicking Supramolecular Assemblies Based on Polydiacetylene Lipids: Recent Development as "Smart" Materials for Colorimetric and electrochemical Biosensing Devices (Jinghong Li, Chunyan Sun).
- Budding of Liposomes - Role of Intrinsic Membrane Constituents (A. Iglic, V. Kralj-Iglic).
- Electrical Properties of Aqueous Liposome Suspensions (C. Cametti et al.).
Description
The lipid bilayer is central to life, as all living organisms possess a lipid bilayer structure, thereby underlying the lipid bilayer principle of biomembranes.
The lipid bilayer principle and its applications are the main theme of this new book series.
This new series on bilayer lipid membranes (BLMs and liposomes) include invited chapters on a broad range of topics, from theoretical investigations, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications.
Written for newcomers, experienced scientists, and those who are not familiar with these specific research areas, the Series covers all aspects of lipid bilayer investigations, both fundamental and applied.
Key Features
- Covers a broad range of topics ranging from theoretical research, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications
- Authoritative timely reviews by experts in this field
- Indispensable source of information for new scientists
Readership
Biochemists, biologists, biophysicists, bioengineers and technologists, electrochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, surface and colloid scientists, and others working on ultrathin films and membrane phenomena
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 1st August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462004
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123725059
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A. Leitmannova Liu Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, USA