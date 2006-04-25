Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123706225, 9780080461991

Advances in Planar Lipid Bilayers and Liposomes, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: A. Leitmannova Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780080461991
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123706225
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th April 2006
Page Count: 370
Table of Contents

  1. Supported Lipid Bilayers for the Detection of Hormone-Receptor Interactions (V. Sacks-Granek, J. Rishpon).

  2. Functional Tethered Bimolecular Lipid Membranes (tBLMs) (I. Köper et al.).

  3. Birefringence Studies on Effects of Additives on Bilayer Lipid Membranes (Kiyoshi Mishima).

  4. Visualization and Characterization of Domains in Supported Model Membranes (H.A. Rinia et al.).

  5. Physicochemical Insights into Equilibria in Bilayer Lipid Membranes (A.D. Petelska et al.).

  6. Effects of Sugars on the Stability and Structure of Lipid Membranes During Drying (D.K. Hincha et al.).

  7. Atomic Force Microscopy of Lipid Bilayers (H.-J. Butt, A.K. Awizio).

  8. Interfaces, Bifaces and Nanotechnology (Jian-Shan Ye et al.).

  9. Interaction of Polyene Macrolide Antibiotics with Lipid Model Membranes (M. Baginski et al.).

  10. On the use of Impedance Spectroscopy for Studying Bilayer Lipid Membranes (A.E. Vallejo, C.A. Gervasi).

Description

The lipid bilayer is central to life, as all living organisms possess a lipid bilayer structure, thereby underlying the lipid bilayer principle of biomembranes. The lipid bilayer principle and its applications are the main theme of this new book series.

This new series on bilayer lipid membranes (BLMs and liposomes) include invited chapters on a broad range of topics, from theoretical investigations, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications.

Written for newcomers, experienced scientists, and those who are not familiar with these specific research areas, the Series covers all aspects of lipid bilayer investigations, both fundamental and applied.

Key Features

  • Covers a broad range of topics ranging from theoretical research, specific studies, experimental methods, to practical applications
  • Authoritative timely reviews by experts in this field
  • Indispensable source of information for new scientists

Readership

Biochemists, biologists, biophysicists, bioengineers and technologists, electrochemists, physiologists, pharmacologists, surface and colloid scientists, and others working on ultrathin films and membrane phenomena

Details

No. of pages:
370
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080461991
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123706225

About the Editors

A. Leitmannova Liu Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, USA

